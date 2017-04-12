Aruze Gaming America Offers First-Class Performance Guarantees

When you purchase hardware from us, we see it as the beginning of a relationship, and we want our customers to be 100% happy.

Aruze Gaming America, Inc. (“Aruze”) just announced that, as of April 12th, 2017, they are instituting an industry-leading two-year performance guarantee on all of their APX and any new video platforms going forward. Leading the way, Aruze will now offer this first of its kind performance guarantee on all new orders of APX and any new video platforms going forward at no cost to the customer. This promotion will be introduced at the 2017 National Indian Gaming Association (NIGA) Tradeshow & Convention.

Eric Persson, General Manager and Senior Advisor of Product Development, states, “Aruze has some of the best game designers in the industry and is proud to stand behind our products. When you purchase hardware from us, we see it as the beginning of a relationship, and we want our customers to be 100% happy. We believe it’s the right thing to do.” Previously a slot machine buyer for one of the largest gaming companies in the world, Eric added, “I always thought there was something wrong when I’d make a significant slot machine purchase only to be forced to buy new software when the game they sold me didn’t perform. We at Aruze feel the same way and that is why all of our APX video platforms and any future video platforms will come with a 24-month performance guarantee.”

For more information, please contact an Aruze Regional Account Executive.

About Aruze Gaming America, Inc.

Aruze Gaming America, based in Las Vegas, designs, develops, and manufactures slot machines and gaming devices for the global casino market. With affiliates in Hong Kong, Australia, South Africa, Macau, Philippines, and Japan, Aruze produces innovative gaming products, including high resolution video and stepper slot machines, communal gaming products, and multi-terminal devices.