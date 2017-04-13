Project management review site, ProjectManage.com, is please to announce the site’s relaunch after nearly a year of being shut down. The site was initially intended to be part of a much larger network, but is now being used so service the project management niche, but with a focus on specific markets including financial services.

The site’s new launch comes on the heals of the company’s intended change of focus to provide direct project management assistance to the financial services industry. More specifically, ProjectManage.com is now focused on mergers & acquisitions deals and investment banking. Because M&A lends itself to extremely complex procedures and processes, it can often be overwhelming for M&A advisors and investment bankers to manage various stages of a project without missing critical aspects of the deal. “We have found there to be a huge gap in the market of project management when it comes to investment bankers,” says Carl Christensen of ProjectManage.com. Most advisors lack the software prowess to understand how to manage a complex process without spreadsheets.

For instance, most processes-driven investment banking is currently managed using spreadsheets for things like sell-side outreach and marketing, investor due diligence on a buy-side deal or project/company integration during and after the deal has been consummated. “The opportunities for making a misstep are numerous and most financial professionals are not actively taking care of their standard operating procedures or their clients when they fail to track complex and regulated tasks. Regulatory and compliance issues are often the most important piece as to why project management software for investment bankers is becoming more essential,” Christensen says.

In addition, having a proper project management solution in place for investment bankers means the professional is better prepared when reporting back to clients and customers. “Most customers want to be regularly informed and have their client acting in an accountable manner,” Christensen says. “By using the right project and task-tracking software, professionals are better able to manage customer expectations and provide them with the reporting they often require without having to update them on a daily-basis. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

The firm hopes to continue its outbound creation of meaningful content for the project management industry and hopes this new focus will only enhance its current offerings.

