Mulvaney’s B&L Selects Merlot Marketing to Launch New Website

Designed to share the story behind the food, the new website at MulvaneysBL.com embodies the humble authenticity and national influence of its owners Patrick and Bobbin Mulvaney. Partnering with Merlot Marketing was absolutely the right choice. The agency's attention to detail, creativity and professionalism kept the project moving forward and ensured that our new website is easy to use and tells our unique story.

Merlot Marketing, a national public relations, branding and digital media agency, was chosen by Mulvaney’s B&L to launch a sophisticated new website that caters to the restaurant’s discerning patrons and showcases a seasonal menu of locally sourced fare which changes on a daily basis. Designed to share the story behind the food, the new website embodies the humble authenticity and national influence of owners Patrick and Bobbin Mulvaney. The URL remains the same: http://www.mulvaneysbl.com.

“Partnering with Merlot Marketing on the design and launch of our new website was absolutely the right choice,” said Patrick Mulvaney, owner and executive chef of Mulvaney’s B&L. “The agency’s attention to detail, creativity and professionalism kept the project moving forward and ensured that our new website is easy to use and tells our unique story.”

In close collaboration with the Mulvaneys, Merlot Marketing managed all facets of the strategic creative development, design, testing and launch of the new site. The project team spent an entire day in the restaurant and Next Door banquet space to capture behind-the-scenes video of the staff’s daily activities, from evaluating early morning deliveries and preparing handmade pasta, to mixing evening cocktails and serving guests on the patio. The footage was then edited into an ambient video for the home page that provides a glimpse into a day-in-the-life of the restaurant, including cameos from various local producers.

“Our story connects with many others in our region and around the world, and we wanted to convey that in an organic, engaging way,” said Bobbin Mulvaney, owner and marketing director of Mulvaney’s B&L. “The Merlot Marketing team took the time to settle in and see the world from our point of view, and that approach made the website come together in a way that feels authentic and unique to us.”

“It was an honor to partner with the entire team at Mulvaney’s B&L during the website redesign process,” said Debi Hammond, CEO of Merlot Marketing. “As a creative agency with deep ties to the agriculture and restaurant industries in the Sacramento region, it’s always rewarding to help showcase the amazing talent of local businesses.”

The new website highlights the restaurant’s commitment to incorporating the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients into seasonal recipes and illuminates how the Mulvaneys continue to lead the charge in the farm-to-table movement. With an emphasis on functionality and clean design, it utilizes rich visuals and sophisticated parallax elements to offer quick and easy access to essential information and to the reservation system through OpenTable.

For an immersive peek behind the scenes or to reserve a table, visit http://www.mulvaneysbl.com.

