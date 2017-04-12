Real, a Tech-Powered Real Estate Brokerage, Rolls Out in California

Real announced today that it has expanded its tech-powered brokerage to the booming California real estate market.

Real is a new breed of real estate broker for enterprising agents who are more tied to their smartphones than offices. Real provides agents with productivity, marketing, community and support features through a simple, mobile platform at no charge whatsoever. It was started in 2014 by real estate professionals, technologists and venture capitalists that understood the limitations of the brokerage-agent relationship in a traditional franchise model. Today, more than 1,000 agents across 22 states trust Real to provide them with great business terms and support combined with a mobile-centric technology edge.

Video: why do real estate agents love Real?

California’s tech boom has aided its real estate boom. The Golden State is home to twelve of the nation’s twenty hottest real estate markets, including the top two in the Bay Area, according to Realtor.com. California agents understand the power of technology. Real’s platform offers them the flexibility to increase their productivity and make life easier using unique features like one-click website creation, multiple listing service, automated transaction management, client chat and community exchanges all in a personally branded app.

Real also offers a straight-forward 85/15 commission split, same-day commission payments, no fees whatsoever and flexibility for agents to work when and where they want.

“We look forward to accelerating Reals’ rapid momentum by providing California’s enterprising real estate agents with the platform they need to succeed,” said Real co-founder and CEO Tamir Poleg.

Licensed California agents interested in finding out more can visit http://www.joinreal.com/about/why-join.

###

About Real

Real was started in 2014 by real estate professionals, technologists and venture capitalists that understood the limitations of the brokerage-agent relationship. It has become one of the fastest growing technology-driven brokerages in the United States by providing agents with marketing, productivity, community and support tools through a fast, intuitive, mobile platform at no charge whatsoever. By marrying industry-leading technology with an agent-centric approach, Real is finding ways to make agents' lives better. For more information, please visit http://www.joinreal.com.