The RE/MAX Northern Illinois real estate network recently presented its Administrative Professional of the Year award for 2016 to two women whose day-to-day efforts have made major contributions to the continued success of the offices in which they work. They are Barb Kurz, who manages the RE/MAX Ultimate Professionals offices in Plainfield and Shorewood, Ill., and Margaret Kinnare, office administrator for RE/MAX in the Village, Realtors, of Oak Park, Ill.

This award recognizes the efforts of administrative staff who make major contributions not only by facilitating day-to-day operations but also by creating an office environment that supports the productivity and spirit of the entire brokerage team.

Kurz was recognized for her multifaceted efforts that keep both offices of RE/MAX Ultimate Professionals running smoothly and for her involvement in the office’s charitable activities. She and her husband live in Joliet where they have raised four children. Kurz has been involved in the administrative side of the real estate brokerage business since 2009 when she joined the staff of another RE/MAX franchise. In 2012, Kurz moved to her current position.

“It’s a challenging job because of the wide range of administrative and accounting responsibilities that are involved, but I love it,” said Kurz. “Our office is like a family, and Kathy Dames, our broker/owner, is a great mentor. It can be very busy, but every night when I head home, I look forward to coming back the next day.”

Kinnare also was recognized for her exceptional versatility. A resident of River Forest, Ill., she has worked in real estate since 1995 and joined RE/MAX in the Village in 2007, initially focusing on handling the advertising program. Over time, however, her duties expanded. She now heads an administrative staff of three, continues to manage the advertising, tracks all transactions and commissions for the 25 brokers affiliated with the office and even trouble shoots the computer system on occasion.

“I adore the group I work with and the community I work in,” Kinnare said. “Having my desk right at the front window has helped me get to know so many neighbors and to watch the revitalization of downtown Oak Park in recent years. People stop in almost every day just to say hello, and I’ve made many new friends.”

