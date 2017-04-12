The Better Skin Co. and reTree Collaborate for Earth Day “We focus on natural, sustainable ingredients and reTree shares our passion to make the world a better place, one person and one tree at a time," says Murphy Bishop, II, co-founder of The Better Skin Co.

In honor of spring and Earth Day, The Better Skin Co. has partnered with the nonprofit organization reTree to help reverse climate change. For every product sold on TheBetterSkinco.com throughout the month of April, reTree will plant a tree in the United States in the buyer’s name.

“With the ability to plant trees locally or globally, reTree is the perfect partner as our customers span the globe,” says Murphy Bishop, II, co-founder of The Better Skin Co. “We focus on natural, sustainable ingredients and reTree shares our passion to make the world a better place, one person and one tree at a time. We’re excited to help reTree achieve their goal through donating a portion of our sales in April.”

The Better Skin Co. entered the market in 2016 with the launch of Mirakle Cream, a one-stop, skin saving, problem solving, all-purpose cream that cures over 25 ailments. Mirakle Cream is the secret recipe of esthetician Natalya Rachkova, an Uzbekistan immigrant who settled in Seattle, WA. Rachkova joined forces with beauty industry executive Murphy Bishop, II to bring Mirakle Cream to market by pairing the all-natural recipe with the perfect blend of science. Mirakle Cream is handcrafted with love and natural ingredients such as beeswax, coconut oil, sea buckthorn, shea butter, cocoa butter, aloe and soothing algae. It also contains Peptides, Hyaluronic Acid, and Wonderlight™ to lighten discoloration.

In February 2017, The Better Skin Co. released Lava Magik, a multi-tasking, vibrant orange-scented potion that can be used as a cleanser, scrub or mask and contains French volcanic lava to purify, disinfect and buff away dull surface cells to reveal softer, more luminous skin. Key Ingredients include French Volcanic Lava with Nourishing Calendula, Sweet Orange and Grapeseed Oils, Cucumber, Parsley and Chamomile.

The Better Skin Co.’s Mirakle Cream retails for $34/2 oz. Lava Magik retails for $32/2 oz. For more information, visit http://www.TheBetterSkinCo.com.

About reTree

ReTree is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization created for the sole purpose of inspiring people to help reverse climate change one tree at a time, and to plant roots for a better tomorrow. ReTree aims to plant 1 million trees in 2017. To accomplish this mission, ReTree will double the number of trees their donors plant for the entire year. For more information, visit reTree.com.