Stewart Cellars to Host a Southern Inspired Spring Soiree May 13 in Yountville. We invite our wine club members and new friends to Stewart Cellars to come and enjoy a fun-filled spring day at our Yountville home” said Caroline Stewart Guthrie, co-proprietor.

Stewart Cellars is proud to present their first annual Stewart Cellars Spring Soiree on Saturday, May 13, 2017 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. The event will feature their first vintage of Sonoma Mountain Rosé, live music, flower crown creations, and plenty of Southern inspired snacks to enjoy. Alongside their newly released Rosé, the Stewarts will also showcase their 2016 Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc and 2015 Sonoma Mountain Chardonnay wines. In addition, Stewart Cellars will pair these spring wines with seasonal bites from their very own Gather Café.

“We invite our wine club members and new friends to Stewart Cellars to come and enjoy a fun-filled spring day at our Yountville home” said Caroline Stewart Guthrie, co-proprietor. “Sweet and savory bites, as well as food and wine pairings make for a perfect day of enjoyment celebrating our southern roots.”

Festivities include live music by The Hot Shots; a photo booth by Giggle and Riot, and flower crowns by Tango and Foxtrot. Hog Island Oysters will be serving oysters; Noble Ice Cream will feature a specially made Stewart Cellars Frozé; and Gather Café will offer savory popcorn and waffles.

Tickets are $35 for adults and complimentary to members of the Stewart Cellars Wine Club. To purchase tickets, go to bit.ly/StewartCellarsSpringSoiree.

Stewart Cellars is a one-of-a-kind Napa Valley destination that was inspired by an ancient Scottish abbey, a nod to the Stewart family heritage. Set back from the main street in Yountville, the Stewart Cellars property emanates the look and feel of ancient stone buildings. Gather Café acts as the main point of entry into Stewart Cellars. The café opens onto a courtyard offering an abundance of laidback seating for one to enjoy their meal, juice of the day, coffee or a glass of wine.

Three buildings encircle an existing heritage oak tree, creating two intimate courtyards. On the patios, guests can choose from a vintage daybed layered with pillows, Adirondack chairs, a seat at a bistro tables, or a communal picnic table. As the sun sets, candlelight from the custom lanterns glow for a romantic, celebratory experience.

Founded by the Stewart family, Stewart Cellars is located at 6752 Washington Street in Yountville, CA. Private tastings can be organized by phone at (707) 963-9160, via email at reservations(at)stewartcellars(dot)com or online at http://www.stewartcellars.com.

Spring hours are as follows:

Tasting Hall: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

NOMAD Heritage Library: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Gather Café by Stewart Cellars: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. (Wednesday – Sunday)

Spring, 2017 Stewart Cellars White & Rosé Wine Releases

2016 Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley // SRP: $25

2016 Rosé, Sonoma Mountain // SRP $28

2015 Chardonnay, Sonoma Mountain // SRP $40

-------

Full Spring New Release Wine Technical Sheets: http://bit.ly/2lorW0W

About Stewart Cellars

Founded in 2000, Stewart Cellars is the collaborative project of founder Michael Stewart, his son James Stewart, daughter Caroline Stewart Guthrie, and son-in-law Blair Guthrie. Together, the family oversees all aspects of the winery’s operations: James, an artist who left behind a burgeoning career in television and music for hands-on work in sales, marketing and distribution; Caroline, who leads the day to day operations along with each wine’s development; and Blair, the winemaker who works closely alongside acclaimed consulting winemaker Paul Hobbs to capture the singular site signatures of Stewart’s premier vineyard sources. Stewart Cellars produces five wines including their flagship NOMAD Beckstoffer Las Piedras Cabernet Sauvignon, Stewart Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc, Stewart Sonoma Mountain Rosé, Stewart Sonoma Mountain Chardonnay, Stewart Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir, Stewart Napa Valley Merlot, and the Stewart Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. The Stewart Cellars tasting room is located at 6752 Washington Street, Yountville, CA. For more information, please visit stewartcellars.com, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, @StewartCellars.