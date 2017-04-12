Premiering on UMC April 14, 2017 The documentary provides a voice that has never been heard before until now, said Terry L. Cyrus, Founder and CEO of Outspoken Media Group.

Urban Movie Channel (UMC) will premiere the highly anticipated entertainment documentary from up and coming Canadian filmmakers Sheldon Shaw, Johnwoo Richardson, and Shawn Harris, This is For Toronto on April 14, 2017. Co-produced by Potential Films and Outspoken Media Group, This is For Toronto takes viewers on a thought provoking ride throughout Toronto from an industry insider perspective. Created by Robert L. Johnson, founder of Black Entertainment Television (BET), UMC provides a vehicle to showcase the hidden talent and ambition of young Canadians in the world of entertainment.

A tribute to the fourth largest city in North America, This is For Toronto explores the rise of entertainment culture in the Canadian mecca and the global impact that it has been making on the industry. In the documentary, veterans and millennial interviewees share their insight on how far the city of Toronto has come, where it is going, and the accomplishments achieved by its fellow citizens worldwide. There has surprisingly never been a documentary about the entertainment industry in Toronto until now.

“The Canadian entertainment market has been overlooked for years. We felt it was time to enlighten people across the globe about our accomplishments and milestones worldwide,” said Sheldon Shaw, Founder of Potential Films. “The documentary provides a voice that has never been heard before until now. Thanks to UMC our message can be properly delivered to the world. We are so thankful to Angela Northington for seeing our vision,” said Terry L. Cyrus, Founder and CEO of Outspoken Media Group.

You can watch This is For Toronto on UMC - Urban Movie Channel, available on Apple TV, iOS, Roku, Amazon Channels, Amazon Fire TV, and online at http://www.UMC.tv. UMC is the first premium subscription streaming service that showcases quality African American and urban entertainment across all genres from RLJ Entertainment.

About Outspoken Media Group

Outspoken Media Group is a full-service entertainment and multicultural marketing company based in New York City. The Company builds memorable and results-driven marketing campaigns for entertainment and lifestyle brands. It is a minority-owned and operated business, and has been providing solutions for clients since 2004. Outspoken Media Group develops customized marketing strategies that authentically engage African American millennials. For over 10 years, the Company has been able to successfully influence consumers, garner awareness, and increase bottom line profits for clients. Outspoken Media Group specializes in experiential marketing, branded entertainment, creative development, digital & social media, public relations, and brand strategy. For more information, please visit http://www.outspokenmedia.net.

About Potential Films

Potential Films was founded in 2010 and specializes in creating short films, music videos, commercials, corporate events, documentaries, and motion pictures. Designed as a one-stop shop, Potential Films has produced, filmed, edited, and marketed countless projects with a focus on incorporating contemporary design aspects that create a professional product every time. The Company has consistently demonstrated its competency in seeing projects through to fruition. The demand from companies to utilize their services is surely attributable to the diverse talent of those that work within the team to produce an outstanding product. With a unique and modern outlook on capturing memorable moments on film, Potential Films is continuing to establish itself as a premier international film company. For more information, please visit http://www.potentialfilms.ca.

About UMC

Created by Robert L. Johnson, Chairman of RLJ Entertainment and founder of Black Entertainment Television (BET), Urban Movie Channel (UMC) is the first subscription streaming service created for African American and urban audiences in North America that features quality urban content and showcases feature films, documentaries, original series, stand-up comedy, and other exclusive content. UMC is available on Apple TV, iOS, Roku, Amazon Channels, Amazon Fire TV, and online at http://www.UMC.tv. UMC offers a free 7-day trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year. Keep up with UMC on Facebook at Facebook.com/UrbanMovieChannel and on Twitter/Instagram @WatchUMC.

