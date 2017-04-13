LIFT Development Enterprises and Founder’s First Capital Partners is excited to present our Winter 2017 cohort to the nation!

We are happy to announce the Founders Business Growth Bootcamp Accelerator Winter 2017 cohort participants are coming to America’s Finest City - San Diego - to present their inspiring plans for growth. These eight exemplary, employer-based, small businesses are poised for exponential growth and job creation and they are led by under-served and underrepresented founders in our program and portfolio.

This class has it all: B2B, B2C, B2E and B2G, positioned to solve big problems in the marketplace. This cohort also features the kind of diversity that is a hallmark of our program: businesses led by women, ethnic minorities, military veterans, first-time, mid-life first generation founders, with diversity of gender, age, and race. We are delighted to introduce you to these terrific companies:

Genneve: Seattle, WA/ Founded 2015

https://www.genneve.com

Genneve is a women's healthcare company for women heading into menopause. Their solution offers education, products and professional connections for women who want to feel fabulous in their bodies.

Tots Squad: LA County, CA/ Founded 2014

http://thetotsquad.com/

Tots Squad comes to the rescue of busy parents by providing car seat installations, eco-friendly baby gear cleaning, and expert stroller repairs. They offer a full suite of services in four cities and last month recruited 200+ car seat safety technicians as affiliates in 40 states. Their vision is to become the "Geek Squad" of the baby industry, franchising and opening in-store service centers within a big box baby store.

Silvan Learning of LaMesa: La Mesa, CA / Founded 2008 https://locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/la-mesa-ca

Sylvan Learning of La Mesa’s tutors use a personal approach and interactive technology to help kids learn math, reading, writing and more—turning B's into A's and frustration into confidence!

Abnormal Wine & Beer San Diego, CA / Founded 2012

https://abnormalwine.co

Abnormal Wine & Beer is a brewery, winery, restaurant reviving the age old trade of the wine negociant. The company carefully selects, sources, vints and bottles the most sought after wines from around the world. Influenced by tradition, Abnormal Wine Company has developed new, and sometimes one of a kind, methods of bringing fabulous wine to its North County community

Martec360 Tampa, FL / Founded 2011

https://www.martec360.com/

MarTec360 offers a suite of marketing, technology and business strategies, solutions and services proven to drive bottom-line growth and profitability. They design their customer experience around the full 360-degree needs of their clients.

One Stop Ecommerce Pasadena & San Diego, CA / Founded in 2013

https://www.onestoppaleoshop.com/

One Stop Ecommerce is a platform that provides food and support to assist people with autoimmune and other diseases and conditions.

ProfHire Berkeley, CA / Founded in 2014

https://www.profhire.com/

ProfHire is a single source marketplace solution for higher education and part-time faculty. With its web-based platform it sources, vets and connects scholars and industry professionals with higher education institutions seeking part-time faculty. For part-time faculty, it provides training, resources and opportunity to find part-time faculty positions.

Klarinet Solutions San Diego, CA / Founded in 2010

http://www.klarinetsolutions.com/

Klarinet Solutions architects, evaluates and implements collaboration, workflow and intranet sharepoint solutions for mid-market organizations.

The graduates of the Founders Business Growth Bootcamp completed a rigorous 90 Day program consisting of curriculum, hands-on applications and coaching guidance to build and implement a plan to achieve exponential grow in their businesses. This program provided each graduate with an experienced CEO coach, support from a peer group of successful CEOs and access to funding. They will all convene in San Diego to culminating Graduation and Pitch Day event where each graduate will share what they’ve learned and make their pitches for funding consideration on April 13, 2017.

Founders Business Growth Bootcamp is a program presented by LIFT Development Enterprises, Inc. in partnership with Founders First Capital Partners, LLC. and National University.