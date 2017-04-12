WCCTV recognised with SIA New Product Showcase Award The WCCTV Body Worn Camera (Connect) raises the bar for body camera technology and what can be achieved by its effective deployment.

Wireless CCTV (WCCTV), the leading manufacturer and supplier of mobile video surveillance, site security solutions and body worn cameras announced today that its Body Worn Camera (Connect) was awarded Best New Product in the HD Surveillance Camera category of the 2017 SIA New Product Showcase at ISC West in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sponsored by the SIA (Security Industry Association), the annual SIA NPS was established in 1979 to recognise innovative products, services and solutions in electronic security, and is one the highest accolades for product innovation within the security industry.

WCCTV's Body Worn Camera (Connect) is a unique body camera solution that offers live transmission of video, audio, real-time alerts and GPS information via 4G/3G and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The transmission element enables an operator to connect to a body worn camera in the field, view the live video, speak to the wearer and understand their position via GPS. Alternatively, the wearer can send an alert back to the control room with their live video and GPS location details.

Unlike other live transmission body worn camera systems, the WCCTV Body Worn Camera (Connect) is a single unit, with no external cables, battery packs, transmission units or tethering.

The recognition at the SIA NPS follows on from a clean-sweep of awards during the recent ASIS Accolades at ASIS 2016, where the Body Worn Camera (Connect) received a Security's Best Accolade and both the Judges and People's choice for Best New Product.

Speaking on the latest award, WCCTV's Managing Director David Gilbertson said:

"The WCCTV Body Worn Camera (Connect) raises the bar for body camera technology and what can be achieved by its effective deployment. This ongoing recognition from our peers within the security industry is a testament to the Company's commitment to developing and delivering innovative solutions that provide a tangible benefit to end users."

"Uptake of body worn camera systems has been driven by the need to protect the wearer and the public by having greater transparency over how incidents occur and have been dealt with."

"However, this is purely retrospective - there is no opportunity for intervention, advice or assistance for a wearer out in the field who is left to rely on his or her own best judgement until a review can take place."

"WCCTV’s Body Camera (Connect) drastically improves security, safety and decision making for agents in the field, and allows supervisors to coordinate tactical operations in real-time with eyes on the ground."

More information on the Body Worn Camera (Connect) can be found via the Company’s websites, http://www.wcctv.com (US, Canada and Americas) and http://www.wcctv.co.uk (ROW) or by contacting sales(at)wcctv(dot)com.