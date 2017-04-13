Phoenix Law Firm Announces Disabled Veteran Scholarship

Phoenix attorney John Kelly has announced that his firm, the Kelly Law Team, will be offering a $1,000 educational scholarship for the benefit of disabled veterans. The scholarship will be used to offset the cost of tuition at the educational institution chosen by the successful applicant.

The Kelly Law Team and its founder, John Kelly, have announced that the firm will be awarding a $1,000 educational scholarship to a disabled veteran of the United States Armed Forces. The scholarship is intended to assist the successful applicant in furthering his or her education after the completion of military service.

The Kelly Law Team and Mr. Kelly have the utmost respect and admiration for those who have served their country in the military. They also understand that in many cases this service has interrupted their education and their careers. Re-entering the educational system can be difficult, and that difficulty is compounded when the veteran is disabled. The scholarship is intended to ease the financial burden of continuing education.

The scholarship is open to veterans of any branch of the United States Armed Forces whose disability rating is at least 30%.

Anyone who is interested in applying for the scholarship, or anyone who would like to learn more about it, is invited to visit the firm’s website. It contains information about the disabled veteran scholarship, the application process, the firm’s privacy policy, the online application form, and the selection process. The deadline for the submission of applications is February 9, 2018.

Anyone with questions about the scholarship program or the application may contact the Kelly Law Team, if possible via email, at:

Kelly Law Team
1 E. Washington St., Suite 500
Phoenix, AZ 85004
602-283-4122
mike(at)jkphoenixpersonalinjuryattorney(dot)com

