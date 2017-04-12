We have developed the Corporate Learning Center as a comprehensive resource for corporate end users who want to understand the opportunities the latest payments advancements, such as Same Day ACH and real time, present.

NACHA—The Electronic Payments Association® announced today it will launch the Mutual of Omaha Bank Corporate Learning Center featuring specialized education for payments professionals from business, state and local government, higher education, and charitable and religious organizations at PAYMENTS 2017.

The conference, which is the definitive destination for faster payments education, will take place April 23-26 in Austin, Texas. Online registration is available here.

“NACHA regularly engages businesses to discuss their payments needs and experiences through our Corporate Relations Program,” said Janet O. Estep, president and CEO of NACHA. “As part of these discussions, we have developed the Corporate Learning Center at PAYMENTS 2017 as a comprehensive resource for corporate end users who want to understand the opportunities the latest payments advancements, such as Same Day ACH and real time, present to their own business, as well as their customers and clients.”

The Corporate Learning Center provides a gathering point for corporate payables and receivables decision makers to engage in peer learning and problem solving, as well as exclusive networking events and 11 educational sessions tailored to their needs.

A discounted registration rate for PAYMENTS is available for professionals who are employed by a business, state/local government, charitable or religious organization, or higher education institution (or enrolled student) that originates and/or receives payments as a client of a financial institution or processor/solution provider. Visit payments.nacha.org/register for more information.

NACHA’s Corporate Relations Program provides a variety of educational opportunities for businesses, including a newly updated edition of the “Same Day ACH for Businesses Essentials Guide.” The comprehensive suite of resources now incorporates additional elements related to Same Day ACH debits, which goes into effect in September. The “Essentials Guide” is a free resource that is available for download on the NACHA website.

About PAYMENTS 2017

PAYMENTS 2017, the definitive destination for faster payments, is taking place April 23-26 at the Austin Convention Center in Texas. The conference is a proven, well-respected, and powerful event that provides attendees with the latest research, insights, trends and forecasts to support and drive payments innovation. This year, NACHA introduces the Faster Payments Experience, a consummate educational opportunity encompassing sessions and solutions that focus on real-time, same-day and other faster payments initiatives. Additional content is organized along five tracks — ACH; Risk & Compliance; Trending Now; Corporate & End-User Perspectives; and Payments Evolution — to address the topics of today that are impacting the payments space. The conference also offers a dynamic Exhibit Hall featuring top products and services shaping the future of payments. Registration is now open. To learn more about PAYMENTS 2017, visit payments.nacha.org.

NACHA—The Electronic Payments Association

Since 1974, NACHA—The Electronic Payments Association has served as trustee of the ACH Network, managing the development, administration and rules for the payment network that universally connects all 12,000 financial institutions in the U.S by moving money and information directly from one bank account to another. Financial institutions exchange 24 billion ACH payments valued at $41 trillion annually. Through its collaborative, self-governing model, education, and inclusive engagement of ACH Network participants, NACHA facilitates the expansion and diversification of electronic payments, supporting Direct Deposit and Direct Payment via ACH transactions, including ACH credit and debit payments, recurring and one-time payments; government, consumer and business transactions; international payments, and payments plus payment-related information. Through NACHA’s expertise and leadership, the ACH Network is now one of the largest, safest, and most reliable systems in the world, creating value and enabling innovation for all participants. Visit nacha.org for more information.