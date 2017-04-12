VBrick® Reports Striking Increase in Customer Video Adoption

“These trends validate how rapidly video proliferates within organizations once technical complexity and usage-based fees are removed,” said Shelly Heiden, CEO of VBrick.

VBrick today published new information from its Rev cloud platform that show that its Rev cloud customers stream video at a rate that substantially exceeds traditional enterprise video adoption.

Statistical trends for all video use cases were up substantially in a quarter over quarter compare of Q1-2016 to Q1-2017, including live webcasting for webinars, live and VOD for demand generation and internal broadcasts. Specifically, VBrick reported that:



Rev webcasts have increased 335%

Rev video on demand viewing time in terms of hours viewed has increased 553%

Rev monthly active users are up 685%

The Rev platform lets organizations unleash video use by eliminating the need for complex on-premises technology, making it simple to deliver successful, high-quality video communications. Rev provides easy to use, intuitive workflows for mastering the most popular video applications, while still ensuring enterprise-grade security and scalability.

“These trends validate how rapidly video proliferates within organizations once technical complexity and usage-based fees are removed,” said Shelly Heiden, CEO of VBrick. “We’ve been particularly excited to see our self-service webcasting capabilities take off, as customers increasingly use Rev for webinars and webcasts for demand generation and promotion in addition to internal live webcasts,” she said.

VBrick recently reported that hundreds of organizations have adopted Rev, including two of the Fortune 10, with more than 1.5 million paid subscribers consuming more than two million hours of video across the world.

VBrick continues pace of innovation on its Rev platform, with eight-week release cycles that delivered more than 120 features in 2016. Recent enhancements include live streaming and recording from video conferencing end points, a sleek browser-based editor that streamlines creation and publishing, a new teams concept for departmental branding and collaboration, and content governance improvements for content expiration, content administration and more.

Watch this VBrick video to learn more about Rev’s latest features http://bit.ly/2o4dHyO.

