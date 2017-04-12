As part of our company’s mission to transform the world through great design, we believe in taking care of our surroundings to ensure that they are sustained for the years to come.

In honor of Earth Day, global design and BIM software developer Vectorworks, Inc. invites local businesses in Howard County, Maryland to positively impact the community by participating in a cleanup.

“Vectorworks software helps designers create beautiful, sustainable buildings, gardens, grounds, campuses, communities and more. As part of our company’s mission to transform the world through great design, we believe in taking care of our surroundings to ensure that they are sustained for the years to come,” said Tania Salgado-Nealous, vice president of human resources and operations at Vectorworks. “Earth Day is a great time to bring people together through the preservation of our environment, and that’s why we wanted to reach out to other businesses nearby, so we could work together for the betterment of the community.”

The cleanup will take place on Thursday, April 20 at 11:00 a.m. and volunteers local to the area should meet at that time outside the main Vectorworks entrance at 7150 Riverwood Drive in Columbia, Maryland. Volunteers are free to join Vectorworks employees or coordinate a cleanup at a location of their choice.

Following the 20-minute cleanup, volunteers can take advantage of a discounted lunch at Abby’s Market Café located at 7160 Riverwood Drive in Columbia, Maryland. As part of the initiative on April 20, Abby’s will offer all participants a 20 percent discount on their sandwiches, wraps and salads (excludes protein add-ons). To redeem this offer, volunteers must present a voucher provided by Vectorworks.

Interested parties should RSVP by contacting Vectorworks Operations Coordinator Chelbee Johnson at cjohnson(at)vectorworks(dot)net. Johnson will also help coordinate groups for cleanups taking place at locations other than the Vectorworks headquarters and issue electronic vouchers for the Abby’s discount. When preparing for the cleanup, volunteers should dress in comfortable, brightly colored clothing and bring trash bags and garden gloves.

Finally, be sure to share photos of your volunteer efforts with @Vectorworks on Twitter so that we can send them to the Howard County Government’s Office of Environmental Sustainability’s LiveGreenHoward initiative, who spearheaded the #20minutecleanup.

“We hope that companies in any location are motivated to coordinate their own cleanups in honor of Earth Day,” said Salgado-Nealous.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is a global design and BIM software developer serving over 650,000 professionals in the architecture, landscape and entertainment industries. Since 1985, we’ve been committed to helping designers capture inspiration, nurture innovation, communicate effectively and bring their visions to life. With our cross-platform software, designers can build data-rich, visual models without sacrificing the design process, while collaborating efficiently throughout the project life-cycle. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how we empower designers to create experiences that transform the world at vectorworks.net.

###