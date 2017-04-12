“This project was hugely complex and delivered the most state of the art distribution work management solution in the industry today. This success was made possible by a tightly integrated Cohesive and client team, commitment and great technologies."

Cohesive Solutions just finalized a successful client implementation of IBM Maximo v7.6, along with substantial workflow and process updates for a Midwestern energy provider. With nearly 700,000 customers relying on this energy supplier every day, they sought a solution to ensure optimal performance from their Distribution assets minimizing maintenance costs while maximizing overall grid reliability. Two plus years of extensive reengineering of key processes culminated this past weekend with the successful system implementation.



Cohesive consultants along with the client's implementation team replaced a legacy mainframe based distribution work management system. This implementation required over 80 individual integrations to enterprise applications. The project positively impacts approximately 1,100 desktop and mobile end users with re-architected business processes for distribution work management including compatible unit estimating. The foundation technology stack integrated IBM's Maximo for Utilities, Maximo Spatial, and Maximo Anywhere mobile platform with existing solutions that included PeopleSoft Financials and HR, property accounting from PowerPlan, ESRI GIS, Schneider Electric's ArcFM Designer and ARM Scheduler from CGI.



IBM Maximo Asset Management is an enterprise asset management (EAM) software product produced by IBM. Maximo is used to plan and manage work associated with an asset’s entire lifecycle. Maximo will support any asset class and allow organizations to manage resources and work for the purposes of installation and maintaining asset reliability. Maximo is commonly found in world-class organizations in the energy and utilities, transportation, life sciences, manufacturing and facilities industries.

“This project was hugely complex and delivered the most state of the art distribution work management solution in the industry today. This success was made possible by a tightly integrated Cohesive and client team, commitment and great technologies. All of this will result in increased service excellence to their energy customers. Cohesive is proud to be a part of such an outstanding outcome,” said George Lowry, CEO of Cohesive Solutions.



