LincWare, a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based document management solutions, has enhanced Admit+, the first digital admissions and management platform that provides a structured process for ADDS (analytics, decisioning, documents and signatures) with an expanded Reports Library. The new report library provides additional business intelligence and provides an easy method to track trends in resident referrals and admissions. The Admit+ platform streamlines the admissions process, protects nursing communities from compliance risks, and ensures proper reimbursements.

“CEOs, owners and C-Level management of senior communities, use Admit+ to quickly and easily analyze data to make more informed decisions regarding their hospital referrals and direct applications,” said Darren Mathis, chief executive officer, LincWare. “The expanded Reports Library creates excellent visuals to view the data in measurable ways and to see trends in specific communities, such as increased referrals from specific sources, reasons for declines, such as services that they don't offer. That data can then impact decisions on where to spend their money.”

Admit+ provides analytics as a result of resident data that is captured during the pre-admissions, admissions and discharge process. This includes clinical data from the hospital as well as existing and new personal data, demographics and financials. Admit+ is a commercial off the shelf (COTS) solution which provides individualized forms per the specific community, serving as a referral decisioning tool, contract generator and notification workflow engine. Access to the Admit+ solution can be a desktop, tablet or mobile device, with direct integration with electronic medical record systems like MatrixCare.

The new Admit+ Reports helps non-profit nursing communities make better, more cost-effective decisions about admissions, by displaying referral and admissions data in easy to read formats such as graphs and bar charts, which can be shared via a graphical dashboard. For-profit providers can improve income by using the new reports to analyze and target potential applicants who are the best fit for their community based upon payer source, and other factors. Both types of communities can use the reports to analyze trends in referral and admission types, and make adjustments to their organization in terms of services, room types and equipment.

