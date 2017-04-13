Chelle & Mi, a line of innovative designer handbags just unveiled their interchangeable clutch purses available for purchase on http://www.chelleandmi.com. Their signature handbag, the Mod Clutch made with premium Italian leather is available in over 70 distinctive color and design combinations.

The patent pending design offers each wearer the capability to switch the front flap of the bag instantly transforming the purse with a new look. Each bag also comes with a detachable metal chain to create an over the shoulder or crossbody bag.

The idea of an interchangeable purse first came to designer and founder Michelle Agulansky when she was going to an event but her purse didn’t match her outfit, and she didn’t want to change her whole look just to accommodate her purse. She decided it was time to create a handbag that could match every outfit, so Chelle & Mi was born.

The brand hopes to empower women to feel free in their daily style choices by offering options to satisfy every woman’s character and lifestyle. See more at http://www.chelleandmi.com and follow along on Instagram and Facebook @chelleandmi.