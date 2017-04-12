"Her wide-spanned experience in the biopharmaceutical industry marked by achievements in the successful development of new drug products makes her a great asset to the Board.

The Society for Women’s Health Research (SWHR®) is excited to announce the appointment of a new member to its Board of Directors. Joining the Board is Anne B. Cropp, PharmD, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer for Early Access Care, LLC.

“We are pleased to welcome a longtime supporter of SWHR and champion for women’s health research, Dr. Cropp, to our Board of Directors,” said Dr. Amy M. Miller, president and CEO of SWHR. “Her wide-spanned experience in the biopharmaceutical industry marked by achievements in the successful development of new drug products makes her a great asset to the Board.”

Dr. Cropp is a PharmD, pharmacist and board-certified clinical pharmacologist who has worked in the biopharmaceutical industry since 1991. Recently, Dr. Cropp founded Early Access Care, LLC., a healthcare company focused on facilitating all stakeholders involved in the review and approval of expanded access and compassionate use requests for investigational drugs. As the founder and chief scientific officer at Early Access Care, LLC., she provides consultative and functional support to biopharmaceutical companies.

Prior to Early Access Care, LLC., she held the position of vice president in the Global Product Development Group at Pfizer Inc. She was responsible for the strategic planning, development, and execution of investigational drugs across a wide spectrum of disease areas in adult and pediatric patients. Dr. Cropp also has significant first-hand knowledge and expertise of pediatric drug development having served as chair of the Pfizer Pediatric Council for eight years.

As an innovator, Dr. Cropp has held a number of leadership positions in clinical development leading multidisciplinary teams across the full lifecycle product. She is a leading authority in study design and protocol evolution, leads multi-company collaborations focused on improving clinical trial quality and execution, and is a global expert in expanded access/compassionate use.

Dr. Cropp earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Duquesne University and her Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy. In 1984, she was awarded the Roche Young Investigator Award for her work with naloxone in ischemic stroke.

“Joining the SWHR Board of Directors is a natural fit coming from a research and healthcare background. I believe there are tremendous opportunities for synergy between SWHR, patient partners, researchers, and policymakers in many areas of women’s health,” explains Dr. Cropp.

SWHR leads the way in advocating for greater funding for women’s health research and for the study of biological differences that affect disease; promotes the inclusion of women and minorities in medical research; pushes for the analysis of research data for sex and ethnic differences; and informs women, health care providers, and policymakers about contemporary women’s health issues.

A full list of SWHR Board of Directors is available here: http://swhr.org/about/board-of-directors/

###

About SWHR

The Society for Women’s Health Research (SWHR®) is a national non-profit based in Washington, DC. A thought-leader in promoting research on biological differences in disease, SWHR is dedicated to advancing women’s health through science, advocacy, and education. For more information, visit http://www.SWHR.org. Follow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWHR.