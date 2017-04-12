Fusion Marketing Partners Joins SLMA as A Hi-Visibility Sponsor

The Sales Lead Management Association (SLMA) announced that Fusion Marketing Partners, Inc. has joined the SLMA as a Hi-Visibility Sponsor for the association in 2017-18. “Fusion Marketing Partners,” said James Obermayer, SLMA CEO, “provides their clients with a results-focused, cost-effective, B2B marketing strategy that is supplemented by rock-solid knowledge and decades of experience in marketing, sales, technology and business strategy. They create wealth for their clients.”

Fusion Marketing Partners CEO, author, and speaker, Christopher Ryan has been interviewed on SLMARadio several times and has contributed to the SLMA’s 2017 CEO’s predictions for 2017. The SLM Today blog also reviewed the 2017 Marketing and Sales State of the Industry Report by Fusion Marketing Partners, earning it a recommended read emblem from the SLMA.

According to Chris Ryan, “We are happy to be a sponsor of SLMA because of the organization’s leadership in marketing and sales lead management. Additionally, SLMA provides us with valuable exposure to the type of B2B companies that use our team to accelerate their revenue and marketing performance metrics.”

About the Sales Lead Management Association

The SLMA has 8,000 worldwide members, and its website includes 300-plus articles from 60 industry authors. Activities throughout the year include an active ‘opinionated’ blog, recognition for the ‘20 Women to Watch in Sales Lead Management,’ and the SLMALive Radio Program, currently with 357 episodes and 88,700 listeners. SLMA Radio is one of six marketing and sales shows for at-work listeners on the Funnel Radio Channel. For more information about SLMA call Sue Campanale at (360) 933-1259. The SLMA is a division of the Funnel Media Group.

About Fusion Marketing Partners

Fusion Marketing Partners (FMP) is a B2B marketing agency that specializes in helping companies create powerful lead-to-revenue machines to turn around their stalled or underperforming marketing and sales operations and build value in their business. The company was founded by principals with deep experience in B2B marketing, sales, business development, web marketing, and public relations — from successful startups to Silicon Valley giants. To find out more, visit http://www.fusionmarketingpartners.com.