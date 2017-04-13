ThunderCat Technology Is Now NITAAC CIO-CS Contract Holder

ThunderCat Technology, a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, announced today that the company is officially a Chief Information Officer Commodities and Solutions (CIO-CS) contract holder.

CIO-CS can be used by any Federal, Civilian or Department of Defense (DoD) agency to acquire information technology services, solutions, and commodities from pre-qualified vendors at lower than open market prices in less time than going the traditional full and open route. The principal purpose of the CIO-CS contract is to provide low-cost, high-quality IT products and services to all government agencies through the efficient and economical use of innovative government-wide acquisition contracts. These IT commodities and solutions include health and biomedical-related IT commodities to meet scientific, health, administrative, operational, managerial, and information management requirements. With CIO-CS, buyers get Quality, Ease, Value, and Speed.

NITAAC (NIH Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center) is authorized by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to administer the CIO-CS contract. It is the premier IT GWAC program for all IT services, solutions, and commodity needs. It is housed within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and with its unparalleled customer support, NITAAC offers a streamlined and cost-effective GWAC program for government agencies.

ThunderCat’s CIO-CS Account Manager, Adam Berti commented, “We are excited to bring our expertise in architecting solutions for the federal government to the CIO-CS contract. ThunderCat brings a broad range of knowledge in all areas of IT, and we have full confidence in fulfilling the most complex IT requirements. As a SDVOSB, we are always looking for ways to grow and CIO-CS will allow us to expand our reach and continue to support our mission of making the United States a better and safer place for all Americans.”

The list of the contract holders and more information about CIO-CS are available at: https://nitaac.nih.gov/services/cio-cs

A member of the Washington Technology 100 and Tech Elite 250, the award winning ThunderCat Technology is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business that delivers technology services and solutions to the federal government and Fortune 500 companies. Specifically, ThunderCat is a systems integrator that brings an innovative approach to solving customer problems in and around the datacenter by providing strategies for Data Storage, Networking, Security, and Applications. ThunderCat represents, distributes, integrates, and provides technologies from the best of breed manufacturers. Clients include DOD, Intelligence, and Civilian agencies. http://www.thundercattech.com