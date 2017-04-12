The International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals (ICMCP) has partnered with Black Hat to award twenty (20) scholarship packages to deserving students and practitioners to attend Black Hat USA in Las Vegas, Nevada, July 26-27, 2017. These packages include a full Briefings pass, round-trip transportation to Las Vegas, hotel accommodations for three nights, and a customized onsite experience. The awarded recipients will receive a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and introduction to a potential new or enhanced career path. The total in-kind value of this program is more than $50,000.

Now in its 20th year, Black Hat USA is the world’s leading information security event, each year welcoming the world’s top security professionals to share the latest and most compelling research and vulnerabilities. Black Hat inspires professionals at all career levels, encouraging growth and collaboration among academia, world-class researchers, and leaders in the public and private sectors.

“Black Hat is thrilled to expand its scholarship outreach by partnering with ICMCP for this year’s USA event,” said Steve Wylie, General Manager, Black Hat. “These scholarships help to introduce a wider range of professionals, passionate about security, to the Black Hat community and further their education through unparalleled research and networking opportunities.”

To determine the scholarship recipients, ICMCP will conduct a white paper competition. “We feel that an academically focused opportunity like this should have an educationally focused process to determine the scholarship recipients,” said Kate Shackford, Director of Programs at ICMCP. “Eligible applicants can submit their entries on or before May 8 and a selection committee will evaluate the entries and select winners to be announced May 31st. We look forward to receiving your submissions!”

The International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals works to achieve the consistent representation of women and minorities in the cybersecurity industry through programs designed to foster recruitment, inclusion, and retention – one person at a time.

Applicant eligibility:



Applicants must be a member of ICMCP: there is no fee to join and you can do so by visiting https://icmcp.org/membership/.

Applicants must submit a white paper of up to 1,000 words addressing a security challenge and the approach required to combat it.

Applicants must also submit a statement of up to one page describing the contribution of the white paper and explaining why this submission merits the award. A strong statement is desired and will be used as part of the criteria when evaluating the white paper submission.

Submissions must be in English and submitted in pdf format.

Submission Process and Deadline:

All submissions must be received via this email: certifications(at)icmcp(dot)org by 5 pm EST on Monday, May 8, 2017. Late submissions will not be accepted. The submissions will be evaluated by a select group of ICMCP Executive Leadership, and winners will be announced on May 31st. ICMCP will arrange all travel and accommodations.

For further information about Black Hat USA, please visit: https://www.blackhat.com/us-17/.

Please address any questions to Kate Shackford, Director of Programs at kate.shackford(at)icmcp(dot)org.

About ICMCP

The International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals (ICMCP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. It began official operations in September 2014 and is organized exclusively for charitable purposes, to provide members with educational/technical scholarships, mentoring opportunities, professional development and networking opportunities. For more information or to become a sponsor, please visit https://icmcp.org/, follow @ICMCP_ORG on Twitter or visit the ICMCP LinkedIn page.

About Black Hat

For 20 years, Black Hat has provided attendees with the very latest in information security research, development, and trends. These high-profile global events and trainings are driven by the needs of the security community, striving to bring together the best minds in the industry. Black Hat inspires professionals at all career levels, encouraging growth and collaboration among academia, world-class researchers, and leaders in the public and private sectors. Black Hat Briefings and Trainings are held annually in the United States, Europe, and Asia. More information is available at: blackhat.com. Black Hat is organized by UBM plc. UBM is the largest pure-play B2B Events organizer in the world. Our 3,750+ people, based in more than 20 countries, serve more than 50 different sectors. Our deep knowledge and passion for these sectors allow us to create valuable experiences which enable our customers to succeed. Please visit http://www.ubm.com/ for the latest news and information about UBM.

Media Contacts:

US: Doug Yarabinetz, Manager, Global Media Strategy/Communications - doug.yarabinetz(at)icmcp(dot)org

Black Hat Media Contact:

Kimberly Samra

Black Hat PR

BlackHatPR(at)ubm(dot)com