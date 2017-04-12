Florida Hospital Carrollwood Welcomes New Chief Operating Officer

Jack Chubb, COO, Florida Hospital Carrollwood With his focus on operational excellence, I have total confidence in Jack's ability to align our patient-driven culture with industry-leading operational practices to positively impact both our facility and the community we serve.

Jack Chubb has joined Florida Hospital Carrollwood (FHCW) as its Chief Operating Officer, bringing with him a strong background of hospital operations. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer for Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, California, a Level I trauma center and second busiest hospital in the state of California.

Chubb has nearly 40 years of experience as a health care executive and brings a strong focus on meeting quality and financial goals as well as planning, directing and evaluating operational activities.

Among Chubb’s many significant accomplishments include overseeing development of several large projects: an 80,000-square foot ambulatory care facility, a state-of-the-art 52-bed neurosciences center of excellence, a 50-bed cardiovascular center, an 85-bed Level III NICU and a 90,000-square foot medical office building.

"Jack is highly qualified to drive strategic and program accountability at Florida Hospital Carrollwood,” said Joe Johnson, President and CEO. “With his focus on operational excellence, I have total confidence in Jack's ability to align our patient-driven culture with industry-leading operational practices to positively impact both our facility and the community we serve.”

"Florida Hospital Carrollwood has an outstanding reputation and a strong foundation of support from the community," Chubb said. "I look forward to getting to know everyone and helping to build upon the hospital’s many successes."

Chubb received a bachelor's degree in zoology from Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. He also earned a master's in health care administration from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas.

About Florida Hospital Carrollwood

Conveniently located for Tampa Bay Area residents, Florida Hospital Carrollwood is a 120-bed acute care facility that specializes in providing comprehensive medical services in an environment of Christian compassion and healing. Awarded by the Florida Hospital Association for Leadership in Quality and Patient Safety in 2014 and 2015, the hospital is a member of the West Florida Division of Florida Hospital and Adventist Health System. Florida Hospital Carrollwood offers recognized spine, orthopedic and bariatric surgical services, as well as Emergency, Cardiology, and Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine services with highly skilled clinical staff and physicians dedicated to providing the highest quality of care with an inspired approach. For more information, please visit fhcarrollwood.org