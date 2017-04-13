Settlers Life Insurance Company Shawn has a marvelous understanding of all our business systems and processes and represents us very well in joint projects.

Shawn Rose, formerly the AVP of Operations and a Settlers Life employee for over 30 years, is an integral part of Settlers’ management team and is the architect of many systems and business processes material to Settlers’ operations and success. Shawn is also responsible for regular collaboration with internal and external partners and the management of Settlers’ operations department.

“This promotion is well-deserved,” said Settlers Life President, Michael Lowe. “Shawn has a marvelous understanding of all our business systems and processes and represents us very well in joint projects. Her hard work and dedication to Settlers Life over the past 30 years has been and continues to be a major asset to our company.”

Settlers Life Insurance Company specializes in simplified issue, final expense, whole life insurance coverage for ages fifteen-days to eighty-five years. A member of the NGL Insurance Group since 1999, the Settlers Life primary administrative office is located in Bristol, Virginia. Since 2007, Settlers Life has maintained an A. M. Best financial strength rating of "A minus" (Excellent), the fourth highest of 16 such ratings. A.M. Best states that an "A minus" rating "is assigned to companies which have, in our opinion, an excellent ability to meet their ongoing obligations to policyholders." A.M. Best is the oldest and most widely recognized rating agency dedicated to the insurance industry.