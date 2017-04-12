TU-Automotive Awards 2017: Finalists announced

Again this year, the level of innovation and update shown by those finalists has been beyond impressive.

The finalists have been carefully selected by a panel of the top expert judges in each niche segment of the connected car industry. Over 400 nominations were received and analysed for the 10 categories. The categories were designed to cover all aspects of the connected car industry from OEM of the year to insurance telematics, all the way to ground breaking new areas including smart mobility solutions, ADAS and cybersecurity technology. The full list of finalists can be accessed here: http://www.tu-auto.com/detroit/awards-finalists.php

TU-Automotive’s Awards Director, Emilie Leblanc said: “Announcing the yearly Awards finalists is always an exciting moment for us, it allows us to stop and look back at how much the industry has progressed over the last 12 months. Again this year, the level of innovation and update shown by those finalists has been beyond impressive.” She continued: “Given the quality and quantity of submissions this year, the judging process was not easy and I would like to take this opportunity to thank our judges for their hard work”

The winners will be revealed during a glamorous party on June 6th at the Hyatt Place Hotel in Novi, Michigan, the day before the annual TU-Automotive Detroit Conference and Exhibition. Over 300 of the most influential names in the automotive technology industry will converge to celebrate the achievements over the past year. Tickets to attend the ceremony have now been released, they can be purchased here: http://www.tu-auto.com/detroit/awards-index.php

The TU-Automotive Awards

These awards are the most anticipated and revered accolade in the industry. Past winners include Volvo, Veniam, Ford, Wireless Car, Polysync and many more. The list of finalists for the TU-Automotive Awards 2017 can be found here: http://www.tu-auto.com/detroit/awards-index.php

The full list of categories includes:



OEM of the year

Best Connected Service or Product for the Commercial Market

Best Telematics Product/Service

Best Insurance Telematics Product/Service

Best Active Safety or ADAS Product/Service

Best Auto Mobility Product/Service

Best Auto Cybersecurity Product/Service

Best Aftermarket Telematics Product/Service

Newcomer of the year

Influencer of the year

