TU-Automotive Awards 2017: Finalists announced

Again this year, the level of innovation and update shown by those finalists has been beyond impressive.
(PRWEB) April 12, 2017
The finalists have been carefully selected by a panel of the top expert judges in each niche segment of the connected car industry. Over 400 nominations were received and analysed for the 10 categories. The categories were designed to cover all aspects of the connected car industry from OEM of the year to insurance telematics, all the way to ground breaking new areas including smart mobility solutions, ADAS and cybersecurity technology. The full list of finalists can be accessed here: http://www.tu-auto.com/detroit/awards-finalists.php
TU-Automotive’s Awards Director, Emilie Leblanc said: “Announcing the yearly Awards finalists is always an exciting moment for us, it allows us to stop and look back at how much the industry has progressed over the last 12 months. Again this year, the level of innovation and update shown by those finalists has been beyond impressive.” She continued: “Given the quality and quantity of submissions this year, the judging process was not easy and I would like to take this opportunity to thank our judges for their hard work”
The winners will be revealed during a glamorous party on June 6th at the Hyatt Place Hotel in Novi, Michigan, the day before the annual TU-Automotive Detroit Conference and Exhibition. Over 300 of the most influential names in the automotive technology industry will converge to celebrate the achievements over the past year. Tickets to attend the ceremony have now been released, they can be purchased here: http://www.tu-auto.com/detroit/awards-index.php
The TU-Automotive Awards
These awards are the most anticipated and revered accolade in the industry. Past winners include Volvo, Veniam, Ford, Wireless Car, Polysync and many more. The list of finalists for the TU-Automotive Awards 2017 can be found here: http://www.tu-auto.com/detroit/awards-index.php
The full list of categories includes:
- OEM of the year
- Best Connected Service or Product for the Commercial Market
- Best Telematics Product/Service
- Best Insurance Telematics Product/Service
- Best Active Safety or ADAS Product/Service
- Best Auto Mobility Product/Service
- Best Auto Cybersecurity Product/Service
- Best Aftermarket Telematics Product/Service
- Newcomer of the year
- Influencer of the year
For more information on 2017 TU-Automotive Awards, please contact Emilie Leblanc at TU-Automotive on emilie@tu-auto.com or + 44 207 55 19829.
About TU-Automotive:
Tracking Automotive Technology: TU-Automotive is the reference point and communications hub for the evolving automotive technology segment as it converges with consumer electronics, mobile and IoT to re-define connectivity, mobility and autonomous use-cases. For more information visit: http://analysis.tu-auto.com/ or follow us on Twitter @TUAutomotive
Contact:
Emilie Leblanc
Awards Director | TU-Automotive Update
Office: +44 (0)20 755 19829
Email: emilie(at)tu-auto(dot)com