Service. Simplicity. Solutions. Past News Releases RSS

Kingdom Trust, a leader in Self-Directed IRA and alternative asset custody solutions, was recently ranked among the top five trust administrators by assets, based on TrustAdvisor’s 2017 America’s Most Advisor-Friendly Trust Companies report. According to TrustAdvisor, the report is the only source for a complete listing of trust firms welcoming wealth managers & investment advisors.

Kingdom Trust ranks fourth among the 27 companies listed based on assets under administration (AUA). “Kingdom Trust is honored to be ranked among such long-standing and reputable firms as those mentioned in the TrustAdvisor report,” says the company’s President, Charles Ives.

Ives considers the ranking as emblematic of the firm’s sizable growth. “When clients or relationships have custody needs we might be able to fill (anything from marketplace lending and Bitcoin investing to PIV and escrow solutions), Kingdom has made every effort to provide the flexibility needed to get the job done,” he says. “Our growth over the last two years is indicative of the solutions we’ve provided to our clients.”

To download a copy of TrustAdvisor’s 2017 America’s Most Advisor-Friendly Trust Companies report, visit http://hosted.thetrustadvisor.com/Americas-Most-Advisor-Friendly-Trust-Companies.

ABOUT KINGDOM TRUST

Kingdom Trust is an independent qualified custodian and a non-depository trust company regulated by the South Dakota Division of Banking. The firm is a leading provider of unique and innovative custody solutions for individual investors, investment sponsors, family offices, advisory firms, broker-dealers and various other investment platforms. Kingdom Trust is a passive, non-discretionary custodian that does not provide, promote, endorse or sell investment products and does not endorse or promote any individual investment advisor or investment sponsor. For more information, please visit KingdomTrust.com.

The content of this press release is provided for educational and informational purposes only.