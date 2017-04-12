Furia Rubel Communications, Inc. President and CEO, Gina Rubel, has been appointed Chair of the Philadelphia Bar Association’s annual “Pursuit of Justice” Legal Writing Competition, held in honor of the Honorable Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court.

Rubel will chair a committee of practicing attorneys, professors and judges in order to evaluate the submissions by law students for the purpose of granting the 2017 award. The committee will judge each entry according to originality and importance of topic, thoroughness of research, depth of analysis, organization of analysis, writing style, form, quality and placement of citizens, as well as conformity with the rules of the competition. The competition is open to full-time and part-time law students who are in their second or third year of study at Drexel University School of Law, University of Pennsylvania Law School, Rutgers School of Law – Camden, Temple University James E. Beasley School of Law, Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law and Widener University Delaware Law School.

Through this annual competition, the Philadelphia Bar Association recognizes the importance of excellence in legal analysis and writing skills, and seeks to award a student enrolled in an ABA-approved Philadelphia-area law school for authoring a top-quality competition submission.

“As an attorney, author and woman, I am honored that Philadelphia Bar Association Chancellor Debbie Gross nominated me to serve as chair of this year’s competition in honor of Justice Ginsburg,” said Rubel. “I encourage all those who are eligible to apply. It’s a unique opportunity for students to further hone their writing and analytical skills which are critical to the practice of law.”

Rubel founded Furia Rubel Marketing and Public Relations, an award-winning strategic planning and integrated marketing agency, in 2002. She has been honored by The Justinian Society with the Lisa A. Richette Woman in Law Award and has been named a Woman of Distinction by Philadelphia Business Journal and the Legal Intelligencer. While actively practicing law, she served on a Supreme Court of Pennsylvania Disciplinary Board Hearing Committee for six years where she conducted legal ethics reviews of other attorneys. Her company has been lauded with numerous awards, as well. Rubel is a graduate of Drexel University and Widener University Delaware Law School.

About Furia Rubel Marketing and Public Relations: Furia Rubel Marketing and Public Relations is an integrated and strategic marketing and public relations agency based in Bucks County, Pa. The certified woman-owned agency provides strategic planning, marketing, public relations, media relations, graphic design, website design, content marketing, blog production and social media services to a wide array of professional clients. Furia Rubel represents law firms, technology companies, educational organizations, accounting firms, nonprofits, municipalities, and manufacturing, behavioral health and elder care organizations. For more information, visit http://www.furiarubel.com, follow on Twitter at @FuriaRubel or subscribe to the blog at ThePRLawyer.com.

