The Worth Group Unveils First Health and Wellness Summit

The Worth Group, an integrated media company that produces content of the highest quality for sophisticated consumers, high net worth individuals, wealth advisors, prominent organizations and world-class brands, today announces its first summit focused on the broadly defined area of health and wellness.

Slated for the week of November 6, 2017, the Worth Health & Wellness Summit will convene an intimate group of leaders focused on transforming the quality of our health to live better and longer. After months of discussions with civic, public and private leaders, and following its designation as a Worth Destination in 2016, San Diego, one of the most dynamic cities in America, was selected based on its burgeoning economy around life sciences, biotechnology and the medical travel market.

“HLI is proudly based in San Diego because of the concentration of scientific, clinical and business talent,” says J. Craig Venter, Ph.D., Co-Founder, Executive Chairman and Head of Science Strategy, HLI. “I’m pleased that Worth, an innovative media company, has selected San Diego as the site to showcase the most compelling advances in genomics, healthcare and technology.”

As part of an integrated relationship between the two organizations, HLI and Worth will collaborate on the production of the summit and other strategic initiatives to support HLI’s position as the world’s leading genomics-based, health intelligence firm. “Our relationship with HLI—and many of the leading organizations and people throughout San Diego—is indicative of our interest in, and commitment to, further exploring one of America’s most remarkable cities,” says Worth Group CEO Eric Sinoway.

“San Diego companies and research institutions have been revolutionizing the lives of people around the world because of their innovative approaches to health and wellness,” San Diego Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer said. “We look forward to showcasing the incredible talent in our city and welcoming individuals from across the country as they share ideas during this summit.”

The Worth Health & Wellness Summit is one of four lighthouse Worth Summits held across the country. Worth Summits provide extraordinary opportunities to participate in peer-to-peer learning, share best practices, build relationships and further collaboration among a highly-curated group of accomplished men and women. Recent speakers have included BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Carlyle Co-founder David Rubenstein, Big East Conference Commissioner Val Ackerman and Tony Robbins, the best-selling author and world’s leading life coach.

The first Worth Health & Wellness Summit is being held in collaboration with the San Diego Tourism Authority, Audemars Piguet and AIG Private Client Group.

About The Worth Group

Focused on entrepreneurship, wealth management, philanthropy, travel and life’s pleasures and passions, content published under the Worth brand is distributed via print, digital, broadcast and radio channels. The Worth Group platform includes the award-winning, quarterly magazine Worth, a robust digital platform anchored at worth.com, signature events and syndication partnerships with leading media companies.

Worth content is created by an award-winning editorial team led by editor in chief and Chief Content Officer Richard Bradley. Contributors include founder and CEO Burch Creative Capital Christopher Burch, Smith College president Kathleen McCartney and executive director at Harvard University Center for European Studies Elaine Papoulias.

About Human Longevity, Inc™

Human Longevity, Inc. (HLI) is the genomic-based, health intelligence company empowering proactive healthcare and enabling a life better lived. HLI combines the largest database of genomic and phenotypic data with machine learning to drive discoveries and revolutionize the practice of medicine. HLI’s business areas include the HLI Health Nucleus, a genomic- powered clinical research center which uses whole genome sequence analysis, advanced clinical imaging and innovative machine learning, along with curated personal health information, to deliver the most complete picture of individual health; HLIQ Whole Genome and HLIQ Oncology. For more information, please visit http://www.humanlongevity.com or http://www.healthnucleus.com.

