Learning Systems & Tools '17

Over 100 Learning Leaders of major corporations and government agencies are gathering in Chicago next week for a critical exploration of the future of workplace learning with changing Learning Systems Tools, Apps, and Technologies.

Learning Systems & Tools '17 takes place April 19 & 20 at the Rosemont Conference Center in Chicago. This global, vendor-neutral event will bring together a collaborative group of senior learning leaders, learning systems designers, learning innovators and global colleagues. Hosted and Facilitated by Elliott Masie and Richard Culatta, this forum will take a sharp look at current and future roles for today’s and tomorrow’s Learning Systems by examining the rapidly changing and often confusing world of Learning Systems, including Learning Management Systems, LCMS, Video Content, Social Learning Frameworks, Curation Systems, Talent Systems, and more.

Elliott Masie, Co-Host and one of the original innovators of “e-Learning” said, “Learning and Learners are changing faster than corporate learning systems and tools. At home, our workers are reaching for their mobile devices for a quick learning search or scanning multiple sources of open video with ease. Yet, at work, many learning systems are not up to the agile and dynamic changes in learning that are taking place in 2017. We are excited to engage both corporate learning leaders and suppliers of learning solutions in this exciting dialogue.”

Forum Co-Host Richard Culatta - Masie Innovation Fellow, former Director of Educational Technology for the U.S. Dept. of Education, and a leading analyst on Learning Tools and Innovations - observed that, "Every day, new digital learning tools become available. Making the right decisions about which to use and when is becoming increasingly key to the success of learning leaders. We'll share ideas and strategies for making the right decisions about the learning systems we use and how to implement them effectively."

“We’re excited to delve into the ongoing relationship between Learning & Talent systems as they continue to converge and become an integral part of overall Corporate Workforce Management and HR Systems Strategies. (It’s not just about Payroll and Benefits any more!),” states Steve Rosenblum, Managing Director at The MASIE Center.

Organizations participating in Learning Systems & Tools ’17 include over 100 representatives of major global corporations, including: Accenture, Boeing, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, EY, FedEx Office, Fidelity, General Motors, IHG, Johnson & Johnson, Lockheed Martin, Marriott, McDonald's, McKinsey & Company, NBCUniversal, US Office of Personnel Management, SkillSoft/SumTotal, Subway, Travelers Insurance, Yahoo and many more...

Additional information and last minute registration for Learning Systems & Tools ’17 can be found at https://www.masie.com