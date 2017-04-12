Microgrids Meet the Markets The Microgrids Market Summit pushes the envelope as it brings diverse experts together; fostering the collaborative dialogue necessary to advance the applicability of microgrids.

The microgrid market is expanding rapidly with estimated CAGR of 16-20%. It is projected to reach as much as $35.1B by 2020. Government programs that enhanced resiliency of military, university, state and hospital (MUSH) facilities have driven the market for years, but the landscape is now shifting.

Communities and C&I customers are now demanding to not only enhance resiliency, but also meet sustainability goals, reduce demand charges, and capture revenue. The new demand opens up huge potential markets for advanced microgrids.

Infocast’s Microgrids Meet the Markets Summit, set for June 12-14, 2017 in Washington, D.C. will bring together decision makers, C&I energy managers, microgrid integrators, and others in the value chain to explore grid resiliency initiatives and funding, as well as discuss ways to capitalize on advanced microgrids.

The long list of Microgrids Meet the Markets participants includes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Department of Navy, NYC Mayor’s Office of Recovery and Resiliency, New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, and American Electric Power.

Panel discussions will include topics such as the military microgrid market outlook and the state and local resiliency initiatives ramp up.

Additionally, the Summit will include Regulatory Perspectives on Community Microgrids. Attendees will be able to hear insights from distinguished speakers such as Betty Ann Kane, Chairman of the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia, and Upendra J. Chivukula, Commissioner of New Jersey Board of Public Utilities.

“The Microgrids Market Summit pushes the envelope as it brings diverse experts together; fostering the collaborative dialogue necessary to advance the applicability of microgrids,” said past attendee Dennis Elsenbeck, former Regional Director of National Grid.

For more information or to register, visit at http://www.infocastinc.com/event/microgrids-markets or call Infocast at 818-888-4444.

About Infocast

For over 30 years, Infocast has produced the highest quality events, tailored to the needs of the industries we serve. We intensively research the marketplace, pulling from an extensive network of experts to give you the information and connections to succeed.