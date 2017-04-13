Majeroni Orthodontics Asks Patients to “Eat That Frog"

Everybody has a ‘frog’ in their lives … something they know they need to do to reach a dream. We want to come alongside our community to hear what those frogs are – and encourage people to just go ahead and do it.

How do you eat a frog? One bite at a time, and first thing in the morning. Echoing the famous Mark Twain quote “Eat a live frog first thing in the morning and nothing worse will happen to you the rest of the day,” northern California orthodontist Dr. David Majeroni is asking patients to symbolically “eat” their own frog – thus taking a step toward an important life dream or goal.

The “Eat That Frog” initiative, spanning now through the end of May 2017, offers patients and audience members a chance to say in detail on an in-office frog pond or online what frog they need to eat to accomplish a dream, however small the step. Children are welcome to participate as well, reflecting the village atmosphere the local business owner strives to share.

“Everybody has a ‘frog’ in their life … something they know they need to do to reach a dream. It may be to take a class, make a call or find a mentor. For a child, it may be to research something or reach out to someone at school,” says Dr. Majeroni. “We want to come alongside our community to hear what those frogs are – and encourage people to just go ahead and do it.”

For guests coming in to the office at Majeroni Orthodontics, they’ll write their goal and name the ‘frog’ they must eat to get there on an official frog cut-out. These stories are available for all guests and patients to read and gain inspiration from. Audience members may participate online by sharing their frog and can then be added to the Eat That Frog display at Dr. Majeroni’s office in Alamo, Calif. At the conclusion of Eat That Frog at the end of May, one participant's name will be drawn to receive a $500 credit toward orthodontic services.

In addition, Dr. Majeroni’s office plans to offer one woman who is working toward a new start through the area YWCA a complete smile correction. “As part of our ‘village’ philosophy, we want to help someone who is taking steps toward a goal or journey with a total smile correction service,” says Dr. Majeroni. “It’s not a small thing at all for a woman who has been a victim of abuse or who has experienced homelessness to receive a fresh new smile that is uniquely beautiful to her. This is one special area of our practice that brings our team a lot of joy. We truly see the difference our work makes on people’s lives.”

Dr. Majeroni plans to receive stories from women who have been served by the YWCA. One story will be selected by his team to receive the smile correction as part of her own efforts to move forward with a dream or goal.

Majeroni explains that as people get busier and busier, they may be doing more – but moving further away from the most important goals they have for their lives. “It’s amazing when you really talk to people and hear the things they’ve done or overcome to make a dream a reality. The best inspiration comes from the smallest steps sometimes, and from unlikely places. Getting started is everything. We want to honor and celebrate that ‘go-getter’ spirit we see in our community every day,” he says.

Dayna Bain, whose children are patients at Majeroni Orthodontics, understands how to eat a frog and what it means to keep taking more steps after that first moment. Bain opened her own bakery called Happy Heart Bakery nearly two years ago with a single goal: To serve children and families in need, both locally and across the globe.

Bain wanted to travel to South Africa on a service trip to help children, and she needed the resources to get there. Knowing people had always commented on her cakes and cookies, and that she didn’t want to be tied to a rigid schedule, Bain opened her bakery doors. “I had always loved making food for people, and I kept thinking about opening a bakery. But this didn’t make it an easy jump,” says Bain. “It took a lot of thought and encouragement from those around me. Ultimately I really did have to ‘eat that frog’ and go for it.”

Bain explains that at first, the business was challenging because she needed to build a client base by delivering free treats to area businesses and potential customers. Using photos on social media and comments by customers about the quality, the business grew.

She funded her trip to South Africa, but she didn’t stop there. Instead, she returned to her original mission for starting the bakery and decided to do more. She is an active participant in national nonprofit organization Cake4Kids, which provides birthday cakes for children in group homes or foster care.

“Everybody deserves a celebration, and these children don’t often have a way to do that,” says Bain. “Recently I made a cake for a teen boy through Cake4Kids and it was his first birthday cake ever. In fact, he had been in the system for many years and all he wanted for his birthday was his own cake with his name on it. It’s a small thing that can be a very big thing for a child.”

Happy Heart Bakery supports many groups and initiatives, including a group called NOLB (No One Left Behind), which serves the families of men who were translators for the American government while in Afghanistan. Spouses and children are brought here as a family for protection and then given services to help them while they resettle. When they arrive in the U.S., Bain helps tutor the families and Happy Heart Bakery helps them acquire things they need.

“If there’s something you feel in your heart you’re meant to do, find a ‘frog’ that can be one small step and just eat it. After that, the journey will become easier and will keep being revealed in ways you might have never imagined,” says Bain.

Learn more about Happy Heart Bakery at:

@happyheartbakery on Instagram

Happy Heart Bakery on Facebook

Read more about Eat That Frog at:

http://www.majeronibraces.com

https://www.facebook.com/MajeroniOrthodontics/

and https://www.instagram.com/mobraces/

