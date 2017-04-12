B.R.M Watches Sponsors The Tire Rack One Lap of America

The overall winning team will walk away with 2 of B.R.M's exquisite timepieces. The One Lap of America and B.R.M are united by a shared dedication to preserving and advancing the art of racing...

The Tire Rack One Lap of America Presented by Grassroots Motorsports magazine is pleased to announce that B.R.M will once again provide trophies for the top 10 finishers in this year’s event as well as two B.R.M timepieces for the overall winning team. The trophies and timepieces have become coveted items among the competitors over the past seven years.

"Apart from the beautiful trophies, the B.R.M watches the overall winning team receives are a great reminder of the precision, flair and attention to detail it takes to win the One Lap." said Brock Yates Jr. Coordinator of the Tire Rack One Lap of America. "For B.R.M to return for a seventh year as a sponsor is fantastic and really shows their commitment to motorsports at all levels. From the One Lap to Formula One, B.R.M's commitment to motorsport is clear."

This year the overall winning team will take home a pair of V6-44-HB-BG timepieces. These timepieces are a reflection of the sprit of motorsport with every feature designed to evoke the sprit of performance. “One Lap of America and B.R.M are united by a shared dedication to preserving and advancing the art of racing. We’re honored to continue our integral partnership with the organization and grateful for Brock’s commitment to the motorsport community.” said Frederic Gasser, President, B.R.M Americas.

The One Lap family welcomes BRM watches back for another year.

ABOUT THE ONE LAP OF AMERICA:

The Tire Rack One Lap of America Presented by Grassroots Motorsports Magazine is the modern day version of the Cannonball Sea to Shining Sea Memorial Trophy Dash of 1970. Created by Brock Yates and popularized by the movie Cannonball Run, todays One Lap of America challenges its participants to endure long transit drives of over 400 miles daily and to compete on 12 of Americas most challenging racetracks in 9 days. This year’s One Lap begins on May 5th, 2017 and runs through May 13th, 2017. The current event is headed by Brock Yates, Jr. and will be celebrating the 34th running of the event. The full schedule is available online at http://www.onelapofamerica.com and on Facebook.

ABOUT B.R.M:

Inspired by motorsports, driven by craftsmanship and engineered for exclusivity, B.R.M’s made-to-measure timepieces are defined by pure racing spirit. Founder Bernard Richards launched the label’s inaugural collection in 2003, turning his mechanical expertise into an iconic company that’s gone the distance as the only remaining watchmaking manufacture in France. Fully customizable, BRM’s bespoke products are built for authenticity and performance, and the brand’s limited-edition collections have garnered elite global partnerships including Gulf Oil, Corvette Racing, the Pirelli World Challenge and many more. Website

ABOUT TIRE RACK

Tire Rack, family-owned and headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, is America’s largest independent tire tester and consumer-direct source for tires, wheels and performance accessories. Their team of over 100 test drivers (their sales team) tests tires from every major tire manufacturer on the company’s state-of-the-art, 11.7-acre test facility. The findings are then posted on the company’s website, http://www.tirerack.com, where consumers can make an educated decision on a tire, wheel or performance accessory purchase.

Tire Rack has also collected results from nearly 150,000 consumer surveys representing over 2.5 billion miles of real-world tire data, the largest known cache of such information anywhere. In addition, various testing and informational videos are available online in their Video Center at http://www.tirerack.com/videos. Since 1979, Tire Rack has grown from a single-point retail store in Indianapolis to encompass over 2.5 million square feet of space in nine distribution centers across the country. A diverse and broad in-stock inventory from 24 major tire and 63 wheel brands can be delivered anywhere in the country, most in one business day. A national network of over 7,500 independent Recommended Installers is available to assist customers with installation of their purchases.

ABOUT THE BROCK YATES MEMORIAL FUND:

The official charity of the Tire Rack One Lap of America. The Brock Yates Memorial Fund, was created in 2013 through the Alzheimer's Association, a 501(c)3 non-profit, to raise money and awareness about Alzheimer’s. Having suffered from this disease, legendary automotive and racing veteran journalist Brock Yates Sr. dedicated his life to all the car enthusiasts around the country. The Memorial Fund honors his legacy and all that he has given to the world of the automobile.

All funds raised by the Fund go directly toward supporting the Alzheimer’s Association mission. The Memorial Fund, will once again be competing in the Tire Rack One Lap of America with the Memorial Fund’s heavily customized Ariel Atom piloted by Jack Beachem and Victor Leo.