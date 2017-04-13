During the exhibition, Sensient will showcase their expansive portfolio of digital ink technologies, with a special emphasis on optimal solutions for industrial printing processes. Sensient will highlight its Sensijet® SX platform, a highly versatile aqueous ink for printing onto nonporous and semi-porous substrates. Sensijet® Pyrite, a functional black UV-curable ink for use in acid etch resist applications will also be featured during the event.

Sensijet® SX technology is the product of Sensient’s commitment to continuous innovation in the inkjet inks arena and a focus on extending the boundaries for industrial inkjet printing. The pigmented, water-based inkjet inks developed under this platform are odorless, VOC-free, and demonstrate excellent performance characteristics such as adhesion, durability, and jetting in a broad range of applications onto non-porous or semi-porous substrates.

Sensijet® Pyrite demonstrates Sensient’s digitalizing printing and imaging process capabilities. Digitally printing an etch resist ink can transform production speed and accuracy while reducing waste and manual interventions. Sensient Pyrite ink is ideal for digital relief patterning of stainless steel and other metals for digital engraving of cylinders, emboss rollers, and emboss press plates or manufacturing of PCB.

Sensient will be demonstrating the unique performance capabilities of both Sensijet SX and Pyrite technologies at booth 1704. During the exhibition, visitors will have the opportunity to see the SX inks run first-hand.

ABOUT SENSIENT IMAGING TECHNOLOGIES

Sensient Imaging Technologies is a business unit of Sensient Technologies Corporation, a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. Sensient Imaging Technologies is a leading supplier of inkjet inks for digital textile, industrial digital and sublimation printing.

