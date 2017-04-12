Rigaku XtaLAB Synergy-R High-flux rotating anode X-ray diffractometer

The current edition of the Crystallography Times newsletter from Rigaku Oxford Diffraction, featuring a roundup of crystallography-related news stories from the month of March, has been published and made available to view on the company’s global website.

Crystallography Times is designed to update the scientific community about topics pertaining to protein and small molecule crystallography, including breakthroughs from top research institutions around the world. Current articles, research papers and methods utilizing X-ray diffraction (XRD) and its applications in protein and small molecule (chemical) crystallography are also presented.

The newest issue presents the latest relevant news stories, including a report of small angle X-ray scattering (SAXS) being used to identify a new class of colloidal systems involving inorganic solvents – a discovery that could offer new applications for nanotechnology and better functional materials; the examination of the crystalline protein envelope of an insect virus by high-intensity X-ray pulses – the smallest protein crystals examined so far by X-ray crystallography, and much more.

The Product Spotlight showcases the Rigaku XtaLAB Synergy-R high-flux rotating anode X-ray diffractometer. The system, based around the new PhotonJet series of microfocus sources, is the most powerful diffractometer available for structural analysis of small molecule samples and features Rigaku's own Hybrid Photon Counting detector (HPC), the HyPix-6000HE.

The increased flux will help labs with high-throughput requirements by reducing data collection time, thereby increasing the number of samples that can be studied. For extremely small samples, the additional flux will extend the minimum size limits for crystals that can be studied.

Crystallography Times is published each month. Readers can subscribe to the newsletter or view the latest issue online at https://www.rigaku.com/subscribe.

About Rigaku Oxford Diffraction (ROD)

ROD was formed as the global single crystal business unit of Rigaku Corporation after the acquisition of the former Oxford Diffraction organization from Agilent Technologies in 2015. ROD is a leader in the field of single crystal analysis, both in the field of chemical crystallography as well as well as macromolecular crystallography. Formed in 1951, Rigaku Corporation is a leading analytical instrumentation company based out of Tokyo, Japan.

