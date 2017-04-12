All Year Cooling Puts a Focus on Clean Air with Their New Offer

Clean air is just as important as cool air. This UV light addition will help families breathe fresh air indoors and out.

All Year Cooling, a local South Florida air conditioning installation and repair company is helping Florida residents get cleaner and cooler air in their home. With the summer heat approaching, All Year Cooling’s latest coupon includes $500 flat off new AC unit estimates along with a free UV light when installations are scheduled by April 15, 2017.

All Year Cooling offers a wide variety of AC units to choose from when considering a new installation. Some of their top brands include York, Trane, RUUD, and Goodman. President of All Year Cooling, Tommy Smith, says, “Clean air is just as important as cool air. This UV light addition will help families breathe fresh air indoors and out.”

With this latest coupon, All Year Cooling is giving customers that schedule their installation by Saturday, April 15, 2017 $500 flat off their new AC estimate along with a free UV light installation. This $900 value offer cannot be combined with any offer and is ideal for South Florida customers.

Established in 1973, All Year Cooling has completed over 150,000 air conditioner installations in South Florida. Tommy Smith and his team’s goal is to provide the consumer with the best overall value on new air conditioner installations, maintenance, and repairs. As a family-owned business, it’s their mission to provide quality service and remain a trusted part of the South Florida community.

For more information on All Year Cooling, please visit their website or call 888-204-5554.