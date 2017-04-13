Joseph A. Hill, MD “It is an honor and a privilege to be able to serve those needing advanced reproductive care."

The Fertility Centers of New England is proud to announce that our own Dr. Joseph A. Hill has been recognized by his peers in NH Magazine as one of the leading Reproductive Endocrinologists and Infertility Specialists in the NH 2017 list of Top Docs.

“We feel fortunate to count Dr. Hill among our team of experienced reproductive endocrinologists and infertility specialists,” said Fertility Centers of New England Medical Director, Danielle Vitiello, MD. “His expertise and knowledge together with his dedication to individualized patient-focused care have helped set FCNE apart as one of the premier reproductive treatment centers in the country.”

“It is an honor and a privilege to be able to serve those needing advanced reproductive care,” said Dr. Hill. “I am also gratified to have been so recognized by physicians in NH,” he continued.

Dr. Joseph Hill is President of the Fertility Centers of New England. He is a world-renowned speaker and expert in reproductive medicine, especially relating to infertility and recurrent pregnancy loss. Dr. Hill completed his post-doctoral fellowship training in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility and in Reproductive Immunology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Hill has been awarded several academic scholarships; published more than 150 scientific and clinical papers and textbook chapters; and presented at numerous medical and scientific meetings in 22 countries. He is a member of many professional associations, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American Gynecological and Obstetrical Society, the Society for Gynecologic Investigation, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, and the Society for Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility.

Dr. Hill is available to see patients in our Reading, MA, Boston, MA and Portsmouth, NH locations.