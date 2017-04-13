Adorama Preps for Biggest NAB Show Yet

The NYC-based photo, video and audio retailer will unveil the largest showcase of cameras, lenses, tripods, monitors, lighting, drones, switchers and more from the most popular and trusted brands on the market at the 2017 NAB Show.

Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio, imaging and electronics retailers, is set to bring the industry’s best professional broadcast and production gear to the NAB Show floor, all in one booth (C9539). In just a few weeks, the NYC-based photo, video and audio retailer will unveil the largest showcase of cameras, lenses, tripods, monitors, lighting, drones, switchers and more from the most popular and trusted brands on the market, including Arri, Angenieux, Atomos, Blackmagic Design, Canon, Fujinon, Litepanels, Sachtler, Sony and Zeiss – to name a few – at the 2017 NAB Show. And as Adorama’s biggest NAB exhibit yet, the brand will be doubling the stakes for its Great Giveaway Sweepstakes with two giveaways Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights of the show.

Adorama’s NAB Great Giveaway Sweepstakes – Doubling the Stakes

Adorama will be ramping up the excitement for its annual Great Giveaway Sweepstakes, doubling the chances of winning with two prizes to raffle off each evening through Wednesday; all those who stop by the booth can enter for a chance to win prizes including:

Monday, 5pm:



Sony PXW-FS5 4K XDCAM Camera (a $5,749.00 value)

Atomos Ninja Flame 4K Recording Monitor (a $1,295.00 value)

Tuesday, 5pm:



DJI Mavic Pro (a $999.00 value)

GoPro HERO5 (a $399.00 value)

Wednesday, 5pm:



Canon XC15 4K UHD Professional Camcorder (a $2,399.00 value)

Blackmagic Design Video Assist 4K Monitor with Ultra HD Recorder (a $895.00 value)

*Must be present to win

Introducing: Adorama Business Solutions

Just in time for the industry’s biggest gathering of manufacturers, buyers, broadcasters and creatives, Adorama will be launching an all-new B-to-B sales division: Adorama Business Solutions (ABS). An integrated business-to-business sales, product and tech support organization, ABS will deliver an unmatched range of product and service capabilities to all content owners in attendance at NAB, covering customers in broadcast, education and government, among other market segments.

While these buyers come to NAB to learn about the latest in acquisition, broadcast and workflow solutions, Adorama Business Solutions will provide these services year-round, as a manufacturer-agnostic sales division to help content owners source the right solutions from procurement through execution to post-sales. For more information or to schedule a meeting with an Adorama executive, please contact abs [at] adorama [dot] com.

Musical Instruments in the Spotlight

Bringing a brand-new element to the NAB floor, Adorama will be featuring a showcase of some of the world’s best musical instruments – guitars from the world-renowned Fender, amps from Behringer, and additional gear needed to outfit a stellar recording studio. Be sure to stop by the Adorama booth for something totally different – all to be captured through the eyes of exhibitors with a shooting bay centered in on the musical collection.

Test Drive a Multi-Camera Broadcasting Workflow

At NAB 2017, Adorama will also be demonstrating a multi-camera broadcast workflow, with three PTZ cameras stationed around the booth feeding live footage to 50-inch LED monitors. Broadcast specialists can stop by the booth to play with the live broadcast mixer, designated for switching between feeds, plus a computer to generate graphics. Test out real-world workflow scenarios for multi-camera broadcasts, such as arena productions, small studio setups, event venues such as clubs, and house of worship productions.

See NAB First on AdoramaTV

Once again, the AdoramaTV editorial team will be on the ground at NAB 2017 capturing all the headline breaking news announcements. To stay in the know, be sure to subscribe to AdoramaTV on YouTube for the NAB Show Adorama First Look.

See, Hear and Learn It All at Adorama’s NAB Showcase

Visitors to the Adorama booth (C9539) can meet with reps covering government, education and corporate sales as well as production experts from the Adorama Rentals team to discuss their unique production needs. All attendees can visit the booth to enter the Adorama NAB 2017 Great Giveaway Sweepstakes, for a chance to win a prize each night of the show.

Book a Private Press Briefing with an Adorama Representative

Members of the media are invited to schedule a private press briefing with an Adorama representative to learn more about Adorama products, solutions and services. To schedule a briefing, please contact Anya Nelson at anya [at] zazilmediagroup [dot] com.

ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio and computer retailers. Serving customers for more than 40 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama’s vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix; resources and gear for photographers, filmmakers, production studios, broadcasting and post houses, and recording artists through Adorama Pro; pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company; and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers creative education in online channels such as the popular Adorama TV.

Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants. Visit ADORAMA at http://www.adorama.com.