The Los Angeles Chapter of the Information Systems Security Information (ISSA-LA) is excited to offer professionals in the Greater LA and Southern California area a dedicated pair of forums where they can meet with their peers to discuss the challenges they face, the best practices they’ve employed, and the opportunities ahead of them as the cybersecurity landscape changes right under our feet while we try to run our businesses and our lives. The CISO Forum, and the Healthcare Privacy and Security Forum.

The Forums are a part of the exciting ISSA-LA Security Summit scheduled to take place on May 18th - May 19th at the Universal City Hilton in California. Training kicks things off on May 18, with keynotes, sessions, and forums slated for Friday, May 19th.

The attendees of the CISO Forum will be fortunate to have Mark Weatherford, SVP, Chief Cybersecurity Strategist at vArmour, former DHS First Deputy Under Secretary for Cybersecurity and Diana Kelly, Global Executive Security Advisor to IBM Security, kick off the forum with provocative and informative keynotes. A special collaborative event dedicated to CISOs and directors of information security, the CISO forum also includes a CISO panel and breakout round-table discussions on a variety of important topics. Join fellow CISOs as they share success stories, pitfalls, project planning approaches and other relevant and timely experiences. Additional details for this forum can be found at https://issalasummit9.wpengine.com/?page_id=225

The Healthcare Privacy and Security Forum will bring together leaders in Privacy, Security, and Risk Management within government and private industry for a day of collaboration, networking and presentations by leading Privacy and Security professionals. Special guest speaker, Yun-kyung (Peggy) Lee, Supervisory EOS at the US Department of Health and Human Services, will share guidance with us on risk assessments and what OCR will be looking for if you are under investigation or expecting an audit. The forum will also consist of two healthcare CISO/CIO panels bookending the lunch discussion on Privacy which is being led by Cynthia Stamer, Management & Regulatory Attorney at Cynthia Marcotte Stamer, P.C. Additional details for this forum can be found at https://issalasummit9.wpengine.com/?page_id=224

“Conferences can be great, but attending focused sessions with your peers is really where we all get the most value,” said Richard Greenberg, ISSA Fellow and Summit Chair. “Healthcare has become the vertical of choice for the world’s hackers. Yet, there is more and more pressure to come up with security solutions for new innovative projects to share patient highly confidential information,” he continued. “In the CISO Forum, CISOs will get a great opportunity to compare notes on key projects.”

For those interested in engaging with other experts from the InfoSec and vendor community, the Summit is a great place to do so. There are several breaks available throughout the day to meet with our sponsors and your peers.

Since ISSA-LA is all about the community, registration for the event is open to anyone interested in learning more about information security. The Information Security Summit is part of ISSA-LA’s important community outreach program. The goal of the program is to help our community stay safe from cybercrime by enabling the necessary collaboration between business and community leaders, technical IT professionals and the information security community.

