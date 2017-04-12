Concept Searching Gold Sponsor of SharePoint Fest DC, April 17-20

The Concept Searching team will be available at Booth 39 to demonstrate how its solutions are available in all versions of SharePoint, Office 365, OneDrive for Business, and support on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Concept Searching, the global leader in multi-term metadata generation, auto-classification, and taxonomy management software, and developer of the Smart Content Framework™, is pleased to be participating as a Gold Sponsor at SharePoint Fest DC. SharePoint Fest will take place on April 17-20, at the Washington Convention Center.

The Concept Searching team will be available at Booth 39 to demonstrate how its solutions are available in all versions of SharePoint, Office 365, OneDrive for Business, and support on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. Real-life scenarios on best practices and outcomes that can be achieved with its unique technologies will be discussed.

Concept Searching solutions are built on core technology platforms. The conceptClassifier for SharePoint and conceptClassifier for Office 365 platforms automatically generate multi-term metadata that form concepts. Its award-winning solutions integrate with Microsoft products to surface intelligent content in context. These enable organizations to deploy one set of products and leverage their current investment in Microsoft technologies.

The solutions successfully address concepts examined in its Expert Webinar Series, such as how to achieve successful search, records management, security, data privacy, intelligent migration, and collaboration.

SharePoint Fest DC is one of the top SharePoint conferences in North America, with over 70 sessions, offered across multiple tracks, and two optional days of workshops preceding the conference. There will also be a networking reception held at the end of the first day of the conference. More information can be found at the SharePoint Fest site.

About Concept Searching

Concept Searching is the industry leader specializing in semantic metadata generation, auto-classification, and taxonomy management. Platform agnostic, Concept Searching also has a Microsoft Gold Application Development competency, and offers a complete suite of SharePoint and Office 365 solutions. The award winning technologies integrated with Concept Searching’s Smart Content Framework™ encompass the entire portfolio of unstructured information assets in on-premises, cloud, or hybrid environments. Clients have deployed the intelligent metadata enabled solutions to improve search, records management, identification and protection of privacy data, migration, text analytics, eDiscovery, and enterprise social networking applications.

Concept Searching is headquartered in the US with offices in the UK, Canada and South Africa.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.