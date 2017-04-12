Thought leaders from around the globe will converge on Miami for the 4th Global LGBTQI Human Rights Conference, May 26 – 29, as part of World OutGames Miami 2017 This conference offers an in-depth global perspective on subjects, including LGBT rights, and should be attended by anyone who wants to have a voice and desires equality and acceptance.

Thought leaders from around the globe will converge on Miami for the 4th Global LGBTQI Human Rights Conference, May 26 – 29, as part of World OutGames Miami 2017, the world’s largest 10-day Sports, Culture and Human Rights event. This well-orchestrated conference will offer a world view of human rights with representation from Brazil, Cuba, Canada, Miccosukee Reservation, St. Lucia, Thailand, Tonga, Uganda, the United Kingdom, the United States, Venezuela and others.

“With political uncertainty in the United States and abroad, it is even more important to maintain open dialogue and shared points of view to strive for unity and inclusiveness for all,” said Lynare Robbins, World OutGames Miami Diversity and Human Rights Director. “This conference offers an in-depth global perspective on subjects, including LGBT rights, and should be attended by anyone who wants to have a voice and desires equality and acceptance.”

The three-day conference, which will be held at the Miami Beach Convention Center, will be a powerful gathering of internationally respected human rights activists, researchers, legal scholars and trade organizations, and will include more than 25 speakers. As many as 35 topics will be focused on three specific tracks: Promoting Inclusivity in Sports (LGB, Intersex, Trans*, Women), Health & Wellness (HIV, Disability, Sexuality, Body Politics, Human Trafficking) and Social Justice (Labor/Trade Unions, Religion, LGBTQI Criminalization, Workplace Issues).

Special guest speakers include Tamara Adrián (Venezuela), Juana Mora Cedeño (Cuba), Rev. Houston Cypress (Miccosukee Reservation), Lou Englefield (UK), Amini Fonua (Tonga), Moninne Griffith (Ireland), Surat-Shaan Knan (UK), Richard Lusimbo (Uganda), Deondre Moore (USA), Chris Mosier (USA), Vitit Muntarbhorn (Thailand), Kenita Placide (St. Lucia), Alessandra Ramos (Brazil), Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz (USA), Omar Sharif Jr. (Egypt/Canada), Nadine Smith (USA), Mark Tewksbury (Canada) and Cyd Zeiglar (USA).

Presenters include Sylvia Acevedo (USA), Mitra Ahmadinejad (USA), Joseph Akoro (France), Olive Anene (USA), Dr. Ashley Austin (USA), Dr. Irma Barron (USA), Diego Bazan (Paraguay), Deborah Billings (USA), Blessing Bramah (Nigeria), Austin Bryan (USA), Eloundou Jules Charles (Cameroon), David Cruz (USA), Evan Davidoff (USA), Cathy Eccles (Australia), Victor Elkins (Canada), Dr. Fred Fejes (USA), Luigi Ferrer (USA), Dr. Joel Filmore (USA), Cpl. Brandan Harkness (Canada), Haven Herrin (USA), Cecily Hourly (USA), Carlos Idibouo (Canada), Saif Ishuoof (USA), Marthe Djilo Kamga (Belgium), Ryan Kaminski (USA), Justin Klecha (USA), Greg Larocque (Canada), Melhen Mansour (Syria/UK), Renato Mascara (Australia), Gon Matsunaka (Japan), Gina McKay (Canada), Yaz Mendez (USA), Ross Murray (USA), Solange Musanganya (Ivory Coast), Sayato Nakata (Japan), Jean Daniel Ndikumana (Belgium), Alex Orue (Mexico), Bryn Pantilione (USA), Athena Passera (USA), Bill Pegler (Canada), Francisco Robledo (Mexico), Michael Rosky (USA), Dr. Nancy Sidun (USA), Brian Siegal (USA), Dr. Louise Silverstein (USA), Fumino Sugiyama (Japan), Markus Thiel (USA), Jean Turner (Canada), Ricardo Vasquez (Colombia), the Victory Institute (USA), Jim Wilets (USA), Robert Wintemute (UK), Edward Xuereb (Australia), Candy Yun (Korea) and Yahia Zaldi (Algeria).

A full conference schedule and tickets are available at http://outgames.org/human_rights/conference.

The Global LGBTQI Human Rights Conference is sponsored by the International Institute for Race, Equality and Human Rights, the British Consulate General of Miami and the Love is GREAT Britain Campaign, Global Affairs Canada and the Consulate General of Canada, Outright Action International and Robbins Global Innovations.

From May 26 - June 4, 2017, World OutGames Miami will also offer a plethora of sports challenges and cultural exchanges, including PULSE POINTS, an artistic response to the Orlando massacre at Pulse Nightclub from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 1. World OutGames Main Village at Lummus Park, Miami Beach’s oceanfront park, will also host activities, vendors and entertainment offerings.

World OutGames Miami is made possible through the support of adidas, the City of Miami Beach, Florida Sports Foundation, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority, Coca-Cola, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, Bacardi, Happy Copenhagen, Arts & Business Council of Miami, the International Institute on Race, Equality and Human Rights, Miami Sports, Hotspots Media Group, OutClique, South Florida Gay News, 93.9 MIA and additional contributions from many individuals and businesses. World OutGames Miami is funded in part by a grant from the City of Miami Beach, along with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners.

In the spirit of true inclusiveness, the World OutGames is open to all, regardless of sexual orientation. For more information or to register, visit outgames.org.

About World OutGames

World OutGames is a multi-sport and cultural event licensed by the Gay and Lesbian International Sport Association (GLISA). Every four years, World OutGames brings together athletes from all over the world for a celebration of sport, culture and human rights, many from countries where homosexuality remains illegal and hidden. Previously hosted in Montreal, Copenhagen and Antwerp, World OutGames is open to all who wish to participate, without regard to sexual orientation. There are no qualifying standards, although competitions are arranged according to the skill levels of the competitors. For more information about World OutGames, visit us at http://www.outgames.org, facebook.com/OutGamesMiami, on twitter @outgamesmiami and on instagram @outgamesmiami.