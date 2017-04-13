Adara Power, a privately-held Silicon Valley company committed to providing safe, reliable, intelligent, and connected energy storage, announces the launch of its second-generation energy storage system, the Adara Pulse. The Adara Pulse is an intelligent, stackable to 20kWh residential energy storage solution driven by Adara’s iC3 Smart Controls technology. The Adara Pulse can be ordered now to take advantage of the California Self Generation Incentive Program (SGIP), a ratepayer-funded rebate program available to customers of the major California investor-owned utilities (PG&E, SCE, LADWP, & SDGE). The Adara Pulse will be scheduled for nationwide delivery and installation during the third quarter of 2017.

“The energy storage market is at an inflection point. Energy density and performance of cells have improved and prices now support broad adoption. The Adara Pulse is perfectly aligned with today’s market realities,” said Neil Maguire, CEO of Adara Power. “Flexible and comprehensive software controls tightly integrated with the latest battery and inverter technologies drive down the costs of energy storage solutions and enable a more rapid achievement of our vision – a world powered by 100% local renewable energy.”

The Adara Pulse supports AC coupling for off-grid and grid-tied applications. It can be installed with a new solar installation or retrofitted with an existing system. Adara’s peak-shifting, solar-charging and self-consumption/non export algorithms ensure compliance with the Federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC) and adaptability for a wide range of energy storage use cases. This advanced technology minimizes a homeowner’s electricity bill in regions subject to Time of Use (TOU) rates and support new net metering programs such as California’s NEM 2.0. And unlike many other energy storage systems currently available, the Adara Pulse has a UPS mode utilizing an 8 millisecond internal automatic transfer switch to keep house loads powered when the grid goes down for maximum back-up power.

The Adara Pulse is being offered as a 5.5kW / 10kWh system with integrated back-up power capability, cellular connectivity, and smart controls priced at $7,560 after the ITC. The 5.5kW / 20kWh system will be priced at $10,850 after ITC. California customers can take up to $6,800 off the system cost by applying for the state’s SGIP program. Orders for SGIP must be submitted by installers and end customers before May 1, 2017 to maximize these savings (incentives step down over time).

The Adara Pulse tightly integrates all elements of the energy storage system with a modular hardware and software approach, enabling the components to be stocked globally, eliminating the added cost of shipping bulky material to a central manufacturing site and expensive and unnecessary secondary enclosures. The Adara iC3 Smart Controls with cellular connectivity feature out-of-the-box communication between lithium-ion batteries, Schneider inverters and a Cloud-based software platform. The solution minimizes field programming and provides remote programmability.

Renewable energy installers can also join the Adara Partner Program at http://www.adarapower.com. The Partner Program is designed to get medium and large regional solar installers fully launched in the energy storage market, and provide sales and installation training for the new Adara Pulse system.

About Adara Power

Founded in 2013, Adara Power is committed to providing safe, reliable, intelligent, and connected solar energy storage for commercial and residential renewable energy. Adara Power’s Energy Storage Solutions are designed to support consumer self-consumption and enable a resilient, renewable energy grid in order to power a cleaner, sustainable planet. For more information, visit http://www.adarapower.com and follow us on Twitter: @adarapower.