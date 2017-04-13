Extreme Kleaner becomes available via Woodman’s Market grocery stores, located throughout the state of Wisconsin and Illinois, which puts the green tech company, Extreme Energy Solutions Inc., center stage again, as its Extreme Kleaner product line continues to grow in popularity among consumers. The Employee Owned Woodman’s Market grocery store chain has over 16 super center store locations; focusing their value on low, club store prices without the cost of membership.

Woodman’s Market is the first grocery store chain to stock Extreme Kleaner in all its stores. Extreme Kleaner has been offered by selected independently owned grocery and food market stores located in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Oregon.

Woodman’s Market was founded in 1919 by John Daniel Woodman, as a local family owned enterprise. The business was operated by four generations of family, with opportunity passed down from one Woodman to the next; until 1998 when Woodman’s became an employee owned company. Today Woodman’s has over 16 mega store locations.

Extreme Kleaner has done well in the hardware store and home improvement retail sector; having several select hardware stores that now carry and offer the green cleaning product. Hardware Hank, Trustworthy Hardware, Golden Rule Lumber Centers, Ranch and Pet Supply, Ace Hardware, True Value, Orgill affiliated hardware stores, and other independently owned hardware and building supply outlets have done well with Extreme Kleaner, which is now available coast to coast. Menards also has a series of ongoing specials and discounts in promoting Extreme Kleaner. Selected NAPA Auto Parts stores also carry the product along with East Coast Speed. Extreme Kleaner is available online via Amazon.

Extreme Energy Solutions has launched its marketing campaign to help promote Extreme Kleaner, including a series of print and media advertising, social media campaigns, motorsports marketing campaigns, and new video content highlighting the two available formulas: Extreme Kleaner Multi-Purpose Cleaner-Degreaser and Glass, Tile and More formula. Woodman’s Markets that offer Extreme Kleaner can be found at https://extremekleaner.com/woodmans/

“We appreciate the value Woodman’s offers to its customers, and we share similar company culture,” commented Samuel K. Burlum, CEO and President of Extreme Energy Solutions, Inc., the parent company of Extreme Kleaner, “It’s no wonder that Woodman’s and Extreme Kleaner are such a good fit.”

“For 2017, we are in the process of organizing another Extreme Kleaner Tour of Stores, which will now include stops and promotional awareness at selected Woodman’s locations,” added Mr. Burlum.

The Extreme Energy Solutions Extreme Kleaner Sales and Promotions Team will be dispatched over the road to and throughout the Midwest, delivering the message of how important it is to support your local family owned business, while introducing new environmentally friendly and sustainable products that are “Made in the USA,” to be available to consumers via partnered retailers.

Extreme Kleaner is a non-toxic biodegradable cleaner-degreaser manufactured in the United States, which originates from the Garden State, where it is packaged for consumers around the nation. Extreme Kleaner was first offered online, advertised and sold on Amazon. In 2013, local retailers began to offer the green cleaner in the Northeast.

By year end of 2015, Extreme Kleaner was made available in other hardware chains, auto parts stores, and food stores coast to coast at selected locations in selected states. Several new opportunities were created in 2016 for the product to be made available to additional consumers including the launch of Extreme Kleaner in both a number of co-ops and larger big box retailers. 2017 opens with the launch of Extreme Kleaner in Menard’s and Woodman’s.

A portion of every sale of Extreme Kleaner is dedicated toward assisting local and/or regional causes. Former causes which received the benefit of this initiative include Project Help, a cause aimed at helping to eradicate Veteran homelessness; STEM Education, the performing arts, and non-profit educational forums for environmental and economic sustainability. The product’s parent company, Extreme Energy Solutions has also helped sponsor local 5k runs for many good causes.

Extreme Kleaner is the proud sponsor of the #92 Sportsman Modified and veteran driver Tommy Vigh Jr. Extreme Kleaner has also made major inroads within the racing community, where more racing teams in the Northeast prefer Extreme Kleaner to deal with caked on dirt and grime after hard nights of door to door competition.

Extreme Kleaner has been the focus of many positive press write-ups and media publications including, but not limited to, being spotlighted in Natural Awakenings Magazine, featured on Today in America, and on Central Valley Talk. Extreme Kleaner has recently launched its new website, http://extremekleaner.com/where-to-buy/ listing where Extreme Kleaner is sold.