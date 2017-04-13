– Renaissance Asheville Hotel is proud to partner with Asheville Humane Society at this year’s Easter Brunch Buffet.

Renaissance Asheville Hotel is proud to partner with Asheville Humane Society at this year’s Easter Brunch Buffet.

Celebrate with family and friends at the Renaissance Asheville Hotel’s Easter Brunch Buffet. Tasty selections ranging from Sugar Glazed Ham to Made to Order Omelets will be available, along with side dishes such as Smoked Gouda Grits, Biscuits and Gravy and fresh scones. The full buffet menu is available at http://www.renaissanceasheville.com.

A visit from the Easter Bunny and his counterparts from Asheville Humane Society will be on hand for some family fun and pictures. Creative types who arrive with an Easter Bonnet incorporating PEEPS® will be eligible to win a PEEPS® gift basket.

A portion of this year’s buffet price is being donated to Asheville Humane Society to help with their Bunny Program.

The brunch will be available from 7:00 am to 1:30 pm and reservations will be accepted from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm by contacting us at 828.252.8211.

About Renaissance Asheville:

Renaissance Asheville is a full service hotel located at 31 Woodfin Ave in downtown Asheville, NC. For more information, contact the Director of Sales, Pola Laughlin, at 828-252-2711, or go online to http://www.renaissanceasheville.com.