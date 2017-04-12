Attendees of American Telemedicine Association’s flagship conference will experience how the future of telemedicine impacts ERs, ICUs, assisted living communities and physician’s offices, as ATA premiers its Simulation Showcase at ATA 2017 Telehealth 2.0, April 23-25 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

The Simulation Showcase and accompanying Experience Zone will enable show-goers to test drive and interact with leading industry technologies brought to life by sponsors including Advanced ICU Care (ICU), InTouch Health (ER), Ziegler (assisted living home, with partners Breezie, Greatcall, Its Never 2 Late, and TripleCare) and MedPod (doctor’s office, with partners Henry Schein, Horiba Medical, MasterWord Services, Inc., MidMark Corporation, Welch Allyn, Inc., and Wellness Codes).

At the Simulation Showcase, participants will take guided tours of the four state-of-the-art telehealth environments and learn how telemedicine services are best utilized in these areas. Attendees will get hands-on experience that allows them to witness the interoperability of each integrated technology. Press tours also are available.

Simulation Showcase Highlights:



ER – See telemedicine’s role in addressing physician shortages, capturing and sharing patient information upon arrival, streamlining check-in, monitoring and diagnosing.

ICU – Witness improved outcomes through empowering clinicians with data, remote monitoring, leveraging specialists in critical care and more.

Assisted Living – Learn how telemedicine is enabling residents to age actively with reduced costs and improved experiences.

Doctor’s Office – Experience how treating remote patients becomes an integral part of a physician’s routine, with instant access to lab results, translation services and state-of-the-art equipment.

“The showcased products and technologies are at the forefront of reinventing healthcare and value-based delivery and improving the life of the patient and quality of care,” said ATA CEO Jonathan Linkous. “Everyone involved in telemedicine should understand what’s next for our industry and the public.”

Full conference registration, day passes and exhibition-only passes ($49/day) are available. To register or see the full conference agenda visit http://www.ata2017.org.

The largest technology innovation and networking event in the telehealth industry, more than 6,000 healthcare and industry professionals, including 1,000 C-Level executives, are expected to attend this year’s event in Orlando.

Linkous added, “The attendance and buzz we’re getting around the Telehealth 2.0 conference in Orlando is testament to the ability of this event to continuously evolve and transform – in ‘lockstep’ with how the industry continues to transform.”

Industry leading organizations featured in Telehealth 2.0 programming include AARP, Advanced ICU, Adventist Health System, the American Heart Association, American Well, Avera, Cerner, Cleveland Clinic, InTouch, Mayo Clinic, Ontario Telemedicine Network, The Good Samaritan Society, Teladoc, UMMC Center for Telehealth, UPMC, Ziegler, and Zipnosis, among others. A full listing of sponsors is located here.

