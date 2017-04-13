From a distance, I have been watching CSA grow over the years and am very impressed with how well the company has matured; delivering value to its customers and doing great things

Client Solution Architects (CSA) announced the appointment of Mr. Jay Heroux as the company's Chief Sales & Marketing Officer (CSMO) and a member of its executive management team. Heroux comes to CSA from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), now DXC Technology.

"I am very excited to be back at CSA. From a distance, I have been watching CSA grow over the years and am very impressed with how well the company has matured; delivering value to its customers and doing great things," said Jay Heroux, CSA's Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. "CSA has a strong background in guiding clients to make the right decisions for their IT investments, strategies and operations. The CSA team is passionate about the company and the work they do. I look forward to reuniting with past team members and getting to know new ones as we chart our course for CSA's transition into a large business."

Since 1986, Heroux has been helping government and commercial clients acquire and implement information technology systems and services. From 2009 to 2011, Heroux built CSA’s sales, marketing and proposal organization that has supported the company's record growth. In 2011, he began working as a Healthcare Client Executive and Product Manager at HPE and worked with several healthcare clients, including the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Defense Health Agency, as well as other federal health IT agencies. In this role, he worked on healthcare initiatives, such as the modernization of the VA and DoD Electronic Health Record and the VA Medical Appointment Scheduling System.

From June 2015 until March 2017, Heroux was the HPE Program Manager for HPE’s contract with the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to provide information technology services to run the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace, http://www.healthcare.gov. CMS hired HPE after the first year of healthcare.gov in 2014. Heroux worked with the HPE and CMS teams to help guide the 2016 and 2017 open enrollments in the United States to the highest reliability of the healthcare.gov website. The HPE team's commitment to excellence has enabled millions of Americans to sign-up for private health insurance. Also, Heroux led HPE's efforts with CMS to transform HPE and CMS traditional hosting services into a state-of-the-art cloud and composable infrastructure.

"I'm extremely excited to welcome back a true leader and CSAer at heart," said David Hickey, CSA's CEO. "Jay Heroux came to CSA in 2009, and for two years played a critical role in developing our sales and marketing organization. As we look forward to the future of CSA, we welcome Jay back to our team to help us bring to market our unique approach to delivering services, value and results to our customers. Jay's commitment to innovation, growth and customer service is a great fit for our CSAers working side-by-side with our clients today."

Jay primarily works out of CSA's Tysons, Virginia, office, but will also spend time at all CSA offices—San Diego, California; Toms River, New Jersey; and Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. He will also meet and collaborate with clients about their challenges.

About CSA

Client Solution Architects LLC (CSA) is a management consulting firm serving clients in the public and private sectors. The firm’s solutions help clients engineer, acquire, optimize, and sustain complex systems and infrastructures through their full life cyle and across a host of environments. Through consulting, optimization, analytics, vast industry expertise, engineering, and technology, CSA helps clients achieve their goals, optimize their technology investments, and solve their toughest challenges.

CSA is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and operates out of additional offices in the National Capital Region, Southern California, and New Jersey.