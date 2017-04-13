Singular Sleep named a 50+ Innovation Leader

"Being recognized by both AARP and MedCity News is a tremendous achievement." - Dr. Joseph Krainin, founder of Singular Sleep.

Singular Sleep was announced yesterday as one of the healthcare industry’s 50+ Innovation Leaders, an AARP initiative administered by MedCity News to recognize entrepreneurs, companies and ideas behind innovative new products and services for Americans aged 50 and older.

"The entire Singular Sleep team is deeply moved and appreciative of this honor," said the company's founder, Joseph Krainin, M.D. "Being recognized by both AARP and MedCity News, paragons in their respective industries, is a tremendous achievement."

“AARP works to empower people to choose how they live as they age,” said Jeffrey Makowka, AARP’s director of market innovation. “We are pleased to join MedCity News in showcasing entrepreneurs who are driving change and improvements in the healthcare industry for the more than 100 million Americans aged 50 and older. We congratulate Singular Sleep, who has been recognized by its peers for its innovation leadership.”

About Singular Sleep

Singular Sleep provides innovative solutions for sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, a common and dangerous medical disorder estimated to affect up to a quarter of the U.S. adult population. The company allows patients to order a home sleep study themselves, without a doctor referral, to find out if they have sleep apnea. The practice utilizes the emerging technology of telemedicine to enable patients to consult with a board-certified sleep doctor over the Internet to discuss the results of the sleep apnea test and formulate a treatment plan. Finally, 360-degree care is ensured through the company's durable medical equipment wing which dispenses CPAP equipment (the gold-standard sleep apnea treatment), allowing for seamless treatment monitoring and guaranteeing that the condition is fully treated.