Digital Nomad in Panama City, Panama Digital nomads have “offices” wherever they open their laptops… and they aren’t constrained by borders. You’ll find lots of them traveling—and earning—overseas, on white-sand beaches, in tropical mountain valleys, and in vibrant university towns.

All over the world, folks of all ages are turning their backs on the traditional nine-to-five grind and setting off for travel, fun, adventure. And they’re getting paid while they’re at it.

Digital Nomads earn remotely—working for themselves instead of clocking in at the office, hospital, shop, or factory. It’s a trend that’s gaining popularity. PeoplePerHour, an online freelance marketplace, forecasts that one in two people in the U.S. and the UK will be freelance by 2020.

They seek income opportunities online—which keeps them tethered only to an internet connection. And—in the right places—they can live better while they spend less, earning in dollars and living in places where the cost of living is much lower than in the U.S. It means they keep more of what they earn (or need to earn much less, so they can afford to work much less, too, leaving more time for fun diversions).

“It’s a lot easier to embrace the Digital Nomad lifestyle than you might think”, says Jason Gaspero, who has been working as a freelancer for more than 10 years. “You don’t need a special degree. You don’t need special equipment, other than a laptop and a reliable internet connection. Simply fire up your computer and, boom, you could be making money.”

There are all kinds of different ways to make money as a freelancer and some Digital Nomads country-hop every few weeks and live in dozens of countries every year.

“I’m free,” says Nimisha Walji, who took what she knows about yoga and turned it into an online income. “I can go where the wind takes me and live any place I choose! If I hear about somewhere nice, or feel like a change, I can pursue that in a matter of days. Sometimes hours.”

David and Diane Daniel were early adopters of the Digital Nomad lifestyle. Since 2005, this wandering duo has been traveling to the world’s most appealing destinations and earning a great income at the same time. “We were Digital Nomads before it was cool,” says 51-year-old Diane. “We take home with us. It’s just us, together. That’s it!”

“Since 2005, we’ve been traveling, spending time in Mexico, Italy, and France,” says David.

“I’ve also worked from Australia, Ecuador, Canada, and England.” For the past few months, the pair has been kicking back on an island just off Mexico’s Caribbean coast near Cancún.

“We’ve been to Isla Mujeres several times before,” says Diane. “It’s a great place with mostly stable internet, wonderful restaurants and beaches, and perfect tropical weather. We’re housesitting now for some folks who only come down during the winter. We’re caring for their dogs, and all we have to do is pay the electricity bill and the internet bill.”

When they aren’t riding their motor scooter around the island or visiting with friends, Diane manages her own online graphic design business and adds photographs to the couple’s stock- photo portfolios.

10 Top Digital-Nomad Incomes

Working flexible hours and living in an affordable, tropical destination can be an appealing lifestyle option. But many folks—still stuck at the office—wonder how they’d ever swing it. Here are 10 top portable opportunities that can produce income fast, and deliver the flexibility to take that income overseas:

1. Sell products online through your website or a third-party site like Amazon.

2. Earn as an online tutor through Skype or udemy.com. Online tutors earn anywhere from $25 to $300 per lesson.

3. Start a blog and earn with affiliate marketing. Earn money promoting a product or company on a blog or website, with a link to the seller. Affiliate networks have different systems. Some pay for every user that clicks on the link, others require the customer buy a product before a commission is paid.

4. Become a freelance copywriter. Copywriters write simple letters and emails for companies to help sell their products online.

5. Provide drop-shipping services. Drop-shipping is a type of online selling, without paying for storage or manage inventory. The drop-shipper markets the products and when somebody buys, ships the product straight from the manufacturer to the customer.

6. Become a stock photographer. Photographers can turn travel snapshots into a passive income that makes money on stock websites.

7. Teach English online. English speakers can earn as much as $30 an hour on sites, teaching English.

8. Become an online researcher performing the behind-the-scenes tasks that ensure the web-based information of businesses and organizations is accurate. With no start-up costs and no specialized education needed, online research is one of the easiest Digital Nomad incomes to get up and running.

9. Provide online freelance services. Freelancing websites like Upwork.com are connecting thousands of freelancers with businesses that need their services every day. From graphic design to proofreading to travel writing, it’s easier than ever to find work as a freelancer.

10. Earn with e-books. This doesn’t require being a bestselling author to make money with e-books. It’s about repackaging books that are in the public domain to sell them online or license existing print books, convert them to e-books, and pay the authors part of the royalties.

