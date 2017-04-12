Autoscribe Corporation Wins Multiple Horizon Interactive Awards

The Horizon Interactive Awards, a leading international interactive media awards competition, has announced the 2016 award winners to highlight this year’s “best of the best” in interactive media production.

Autoscribe Corporation was recognized for their excellence with the following honors:

PaymentVision

Silver Awards: Advertising (Integrated Campaign), Advertising (Online Ads), Print (Branding Campaign), Video (Motion Graphics / Effects)

Bronze Awards: Websites (Promotional), Video (Promotional), Websites (Corporate & B2B), Websites (Promotional), Print (Brochure)

Lyons Commercial Data

Silver Awards: Websites (Responsive / Mobile Design), Print (Advertisement / Promotional)

Bronze Award: Websites (Promotional)

“We are both humbled and honored to receive multiple awards during the 2016 Horizon Interactive Awards program,” said Eugene O’Rourke, Vice President of Marketing & Sales at Autoscribe Corporation. “We’re continuing to push beyond expectations in marketing within our space, and these awards underscore the leadership, expertise, drive, and creativity our talented team injects into all aspects of their work and our business.”

The 15th annual, international competition saw over 1200 entries from around the world including 40 out of 50 US States and 20 countries including: Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Germany, Greenland, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Portugal, Qatar, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Turkey, UK, Ukraine and Uruguay.

An international panel of judges, consisting of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds evaluated categories ranging from online advertising to mobile applications. The 2016 winning entries showcase the industry’s best interactive media solutions including web sites, mobile applications, print media, interactive displays, public exhibits, online advertising, video, email and more.

“The 2016 competition represents an outstanding execution of industry trends in terms of strategic online solutions and integrated campaigns through multiple media,” Said, Mike Sauce- Founder of the Horizon Interactive Awards. “Many of our top award winners have continued to stay on the cutting edge of technology while maintaining the high bar for visual design. We’re continuing to see web sites that harness the power of the immersive online experience while coordinating across multiple delivery channels. Design is also continuing to evolve where you are seeing an equal blend between form and function and those 2 elements are combining to deliver digital solutions that not only look fantastic but have a real purpose. It is clear that digital creatives are paying close attention to performance across all media, brand identity, user purpose and the utility of the solution.”

The Horizon Interactive Awards holds the competition each year with the winners being announced the following April. For more information visit the Horizon Interactive Awards online: http://www.horizoninteractiveawards.com.

About Autoscribe Corporation

Autoscribe Corporation is a leading financial services company and payment processor. With more than two decades of innovation and leadership in the financial technology industry, Autoscribe offers a full suite of tools through PaymentVision and Lyons Commercial Data to help their customers grow their business, simplify payment processing, mitigate risk, and ensure compliance. Recently named to the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing private companies in the nation, Autoscribe has thousands of customers and processes more than $2 billion in transactions annually. For more information, please visit http://www.autoscribe.com; follow Autoscribe on Twitter @AutoscribeCorp or on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/autoscribe; or call 800-345-7243.

About PaymentVision

PaymentVision is a biller-direct, PCI-certified, electronic payment gateway provider. PaymentVision offers clients the unified ability to accept ACH, check, and credit or debit card payments, by phone, or through Internet channels. PaymentVision solutions handle billions of dollars for thousands of financial institutions, large and small nationwide including, credit unions, banks, consumer finance, and collection agencies. For more information, please visit http://www.paymentvision.com; follow PaymentVision on Twitter @PaymentVision or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/paymentvision; or call 800-345-7243.

About Lyons Commercial Data

Lyons Commercial Data is a leading provider of quality U.S. financial institution data, including all current ABA routing numbers and other information critical to transaction processing. Lyons Commercial Data also offers proven solutions to financial institutions, payment processors, and other businesses, to assist them in optimizing their ACH processes, managing risk, and fraud mitigation. For more information, please visit http://www.lyonslive.com; follow Lyons Commercial Data on Twitter @LyonsData or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/lyonscommercialdata; or call 800-684-0388.

About the Horizon Interactive Awards

In its 15th year, the Horizon Interactive Awards was created to recognize excellence in interactive media production worldwide. Since 2001, the competition has received tens of thousands of entries from many countries around the world and nearly all 50 US States. Each year, those entries are narrowed down to the “best of the best” to be recognized and promoted on and international stage for their excellence. The judging process involves a blend of the Horizon Interactive Awards advisory panel, an end user panel and an international panel of volunteer judges consisting of industry professionals. Winning entries have been dubbed the “best of the best” in the interactive media industry.

