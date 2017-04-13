Texas de Brazil appetizers are served with Bodegas Salentein wines during benefit for American Red Cross Service to Armed Forces. “We are very proud to again support the American Red Cross programs serving our military veterans and families, and thankful for Bodegas Salentein’s partnership which helps boost the funds we can raise,” says Salim Asrawi, COO for Texas de Brazil.

Texas de Brazil partners with Bodegas Salentein, one of Argentina’s most inﬂuential and successful wine producers, to present a wine tasting event benefitting the American Red Cross Service to Armed Forces. Featured at select locations across the nation on April 26 -28, the event costs $35. From every ticket sale $30 will be donated to support military, veterans and their families as they prepare for, cope with, and respond to the challenges of military service. Over the past six years, Texas de Brazil restaurant events have raised nearly $145,000 for the nonprofit organization.

Bodegas Salentein representatives will introduce a notable collection of wines from Mendoza’s Uco Valley including KILLKA super-premium wines and Salentein Numina Gran Corte 2013. Texas de Brazil complements the evening with appetizers served during the reception-style event including Brazilian sausage, chicken wrapped in bacon, garlic picanha (sirloin), a specialty crositini plus Brazilian cheese bread.

Every day, the American Red Cross provides 24/7 global emergency communication services and support in military and veteran health care facilities across the country and around the world. Representatives will be present to share their efforts and impact.

Wine Tasting Events are offered in select Texas de Brazil locations. Purchase tickets here:

http://bit.ly/2k0LHJV

Wednesday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Chicago, IL; Columbus, OH; Dallas, TX; Detroit, MI; Huntsville, AL; Orlando, FL; Washington, D.C.; Woodmere, OH; Yonkers, NY

Thursday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Albany, NY; Baton Rouge, LA; Denver, CO; Fairfax, VA; Fort Worth, TX; Houston, TX; Richmond, VA; Rochester, NY; San Antonio, TX; Schaumburg, IL; Tampa, FL

Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m.

Miami Beach, FL

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil now has 50 domestic and international locations. For more information, visit http://www.texasdebrazil.com.