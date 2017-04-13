Well-Strung will headline this year’s Diversity Honors This year’s Diversity Honors promises another stellar and inspiring evening of world class honorees and attendees coming together to share a vision of love, hope and solidarity - a message of unity and inclusion for all.

Critically acclaimed singing string quartet Well-Strung has been announced as the headline entertainment for the third annual Diversity Honors at Hard Rock Live presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino set for Saturday, May 6, at 7 p.m. The much-anticipated event to benefit the Harvey Milk Foundation and The Pride Center at Equality Park will serve as a kick-off to Harvey Milk Day events around the world and will showcase those who are transforming lives by living authentically and advancing inclusiveness.

The New York Times recently called Well-Strung, "A talented quartet of men who sing and play instruments brilliantly fusing pop and classical music from Madonna to Beethoven."

Well-Strung, featuring Edmund Bagnell (first violin), Christopher Marchant (second violin), Daniel Shevlin (cello) and Trevor Wadleigh (viola), is a string quartet with a modern twist. The group plays universally recognized classical pieces while singing pop music hits from the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson, and other pop stars for a uniquely engaging experience.

Conceived by Mark Cortale and Christopher Marchant, the foursome has quickly gained international attention. In September, they were invited to perform at the Vatican in Rome and at a gala for President Obama. Their hit “viral” music video “Chelsea’s Mom,” released this summer, led to a command performance for and meeting with 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton herself. The group has received critical acclaim at New York’s prestigious Feinstein's/54 Below and well beyond, from the House of Blues in New Orleans to the Leicester Square Theatre in London.

Well-Strung has performed twice on The Today Show and has also appeared with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. Well-Strung's second album entitled POPssical debuted at #8 on the Billboard Classical Crossover Chart, last fall. They have also performed with artists such as Kristin Chenoweth, Neil Patrick Harris, Audra McDonald and Deborah Voigt, plus have performed twice with the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus. This past July, Well-Strung was the opening act for Joe Jonas and his band DNCE at Pride Toronto and this December, they will co-star in two Christmas concerts at Town Hall in Manhattan with the New York City Gay Men's Chorus.

"This year’s Diversity Honors promises another stellar and inspiring evening of world class honorees and attendees coming together to share a vision of love, hope and solidarity - a message of unity and inclusion for all,” said Susan Renneisen, VP Community Affairs & Special Events, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. “The Harvey Milk Foundation and The Pride Center at Equality Park are two respected organizations truly leading the movement for social acceptance and we’re pleased to present this well-orchestrated event with amazing food, entertainment and fun.”

The evening will commence with a lively cocktail reception and a variety of silent auction items. A seated three-course dinner will be followed by a memorable awards presentation hosted by Craig Stevens, WSVN evening news anchor. The charitable evening will culminate with an after- party, also to be held at Hard Rock Live.

This collaborative effort between The Harvey Milk Foundation and The Pride Center at Equality Park, along with generous support from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, has put South Florida on the international stage of LGBTQ rights and activism in honor of Harvey Milk, one of the first openly gay elected officials in the United States who was assassinated shortly after winning a seat on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the election of Harvey Milk to public office. The honorees for the 2017 Diversity Honors will be announced at a later date.

Sponsors of Diversity Honors 2017 include Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Levi’s®, Stoli Vodka, DMK – Danne Montague-King, GPR | Goodman Public Relations, Joseph Liberty and Dennis Hottenstein, Mark Griffis, Hotspots magazine, South Florida Gay News, WSVN, Macy's, Craig Zinn Automotive Group, Mark’s List, iHeart Media, Ludwig Framemakers, Fast Printz, Lightship Media, Gold Coast magazine and The Miami Foundation.

Tickets are $200 per person for the black-tie optional event. A photo opportunity with Well-Strung is available for an additional $75. To reserve tickets or for more information, please visit http://www.DiversityHonors.com.