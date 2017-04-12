Grande Dunes Courses along the Grand Strand offer a variety of unique challenges, lush fairways, pristine views, practice centers and golf lessons taught by pros, so this is the perfect destination for families who want to have a golf vacation around Easter.

Founders Group International (FGI), owner and operator of award-winning golf courses in Myrtle Beach, America's seaside golf capital, is offering an Easter Holiday Family Golf Package from April 12 to 19. Adults can play as low as $42 per round, with a minimum of two rounds. Kids play free with each paying adult.

“Courses along the Grand Strand offer a variety of unique challenges, lush fairways, pristine views, practice centers and golf lessons taught by pros, so this is the perfect destination for families who want to have a golf vacation around Easter,” said Steve Mays, director of marketing and sales for Founders Group International. “We created a family-friendly golf package that is both budget-friendly and allows golfers to play some of the best courses on the Grand Strand.”

For families staying on the south end of the Grand Strand, courses along the Waccamaw Golf Trail in Pawleys Island are ideal. Pawleys Plantation, Founders Club and Tradition Golf Club, all offer unique designs, while Tradition is also known for its great practice facility.

Familes staying near the heart of Myrtle Beach can tee it up at Grande Dunes Resort Club where they will encounter wide fairways and well-guarded greens. Grande Dunes Resort Club was named the “National Golf Course of the Year” in 2009 by the National Golf Course Owners Association of America.

Grande Dunes is also home to a new performance center that specializes in lessons with golf pro Dale Ketola, who uses state of the art technology to help golfers perfect their game. Ketola is also a golf club fitting expert and has a wide selection of equipment including brands like TaylorMade, Callaway, PXG, Fourteen, Scotty Cameron, Odyssey, and U.S. Kids Golf.

Located on the north end of the Grand Strand is Long Bay Golf Club. Known for its elevation differences, bunker styles and shallow greens, Long Bay Golf Club was created to challenge even the most expert golfers. As golfers test their skills at Long Bay, they are surrounded by nature including sparkling streams that run through several holes.

“Springtime is perfect for families in Myrtle Beach,” said Mays. “We can help those who'd like to have a memorable vacation by setting up their tee time.”

About Founders Group International

Founders Group International (FGI) is the foremost golf course owner-operator company in the Southeastern United States. Formed in 2014 through various purchases and the 2015 acquisition of National Golf Management, FGI owns and operates 22 golf courses (423 holes) in and around Myrtle Beach, S.C., America's seaside golf capital.

FGI administers http://www.MBN.com, a leader in online tee time bookings, as well as package outlets Ambassador Golf and Myrtle Beach Golf Trips. With the help of Golf Insider’s 100 percent player-generated course ranking system, thousands of golfers plan and assemble their ideal golf itineraries through FGI’s assets, including “top-100 caliber” courses Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club, Grande Dunes Resort Club, TPC Myrtle Beach, King’s North at Myrtle Beach National Golf Club, Pine Lakes Country Club and more than 80 other Myrtle Beach area courses.

FGI also has a division that does residential and retail development, and it has partnered with one of the biggest travel agencies in China to bring golfers and wedding parties to Myrtle Beach, S.C.

More information about Founders Group International, is available at http://www.foundersgroupinternational.com, http://www.mbn.com or MyrtleBeachGolfTrips.com.